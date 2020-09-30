ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to some fancy stitchwork, history will remember the names of 72 men and women who came together this year to produce life-saving face masks for Hawkins County’s first responders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A quilt that commemorates Hawkins County’s “Sewing Soldiers,” who made and distributed approximately 15,000 face masks between March and May, will be on display at a couple of Rogersville locations before finding a permanent home in the history room of the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Last week, the quilt was delivered to the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce by Aileen Kressin, one of its co-creators.
Beginning Oct. 7, the quilt will be on display at the Hale Springs Inn throughout the month of October, and then it will go on display at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Everyone who participated in sewing and distributing face masks was given a quilt pattern and asked to submit an original design of a house that would be added to the quilt above their name.
“The inspiration (for the quilt) was these people,” Kressin said of the Sewing Soldiers. “They all came together as a community, and I thought it was awesome. … I thought it would be really neat for all of us to make a house, because it took the whole village to bring this mask project together.”
Kressin, along with quilt co-creators Pat Parrot, Paula Burglie and Veronica Weaver, embroidered the names of everyone involved in the Sewing Soldiers project on the quilt.
Sewing Soldiers organizer Corki Weart then suggested that Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson and Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker have their names embroidered at the top of the quilt because they were the driving force behind the project.
The back of the quilt is a Tennessee state flag commemorating the Volunteer State spirit that saw this project through.
“That’s what Tennessee is all about,” Kressin said. “Volunteers and helping each other.”
When the pandemic began, there were no extra masks available for police, fire and rescue personnel. The Rogersville-based Project Serve Our Soldiers joined forces with the local Happy Hearts Quilting Guild to begin gathering materials and sewing face masks for Hawkins County police officers and other first responders.
After masks had been distributed to first responders, the sewing soldiers began distributing masks to essential services such as the emergency room at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, healthcare and dental clinics, nursing homes, county offices, and other businesses.
Barker said there’s no way of knowing how many lives those 15,000 masks saved.
“It was quite an endeavor to pull it all together,” she said. “The cooperation was huge. Everybody used their talent and their time to do what needed to be done.”