If you can, we recommend attending — in person or virtually — an upcoming event that includes East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Alan Holmes, who will be reading from his first poetry collection, “In the Backhoe’s Shadow,” at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Malaprops in Asheville. Just make sure you register at the bookstore’s website.

