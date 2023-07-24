If you can, we recommend attending — in person or virtually — an upcoming event that includes East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Alan Holmes, who will be reading from his first poetry collection, “In the Backhoe’s Shadow,” at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Malaprops in Asheville. Just make sure you register at the bookstore’s website.
We both enjoyed the collection, which celebrates the bonds of family in a time of rapid change. Holmes is a talented storyteller and an all-around good guy. Make sure you check out his work.
We caught up with Holmes for some Q&A. Here’s our exchange with him:
Bookmarks: How did you arrive at the title of your collection — does it draw upon your roots?
Holmes: The gravediggers in the volume’s first poem, “Jones Valley,” wait respectfully “in the backhoe’s shadow” for a burial service to end — the poem’s speaker hears the football game on the radio they listen to, and I intend that image to convey a liminal place between closure and responsibility to take the next steps. The speaker knows that the family needs to continue on, in spite of their awareness of loss. Many of the poems in the collection weigh the past in terms of what we carry with us as we shape our lives. Some of the poems discuss my helping my father install rural water lines for a few summers when I was a teenager — we didn’t have a backhoe, though, but a trencher brand-named “Ditch Witch.”
BM: When did you realize you were a poet? And would you describe yourself as a blue-collar poet?
H: I would not describe myself as a “blue-collar poet.” I am a first-generation college student like many folks in the contemporary Appalachian writing community whose experience as children and youths, members of blue-collar families, led us to respect the satisfaction, dedication, and, too often, sacrifice that blue-collar life fosters. I hope my presenting images and scenes influenced by my extended family’s experience shows that respect. At the same time, I think it is most respectful to offer as accurate a description as I can manage, avoiding nostalgia and labels, so readers can evaluate the figures themselves. So, I offer some work based on my experiences of having grown up in a blue-collar family, but I would not presume to speak for blue-collar people.
BM: How would you describe your work?
H: I tend to write contemplative, lyrical poems, although I often write narrative pieces, as well. I tend to write about personal relationships, and I prefer to offer concrete, specific descriptions rather than relying on abstractions — I prefer to show rather than to tell. I like the discipline of fixed forms, but I do not often write in rhymes unless the form calls for it; I want to make the language sound natural and unforced so that people who read the work aloud may not notice any poetic devices or rhyme schemes although they are there.
BM: Who are your influences?
Holmes: As an undergraduate, I studied W. B. Yeats, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Thomas Hardy and Dylan Thomas — I never had any formal teaching in Appalachian writers, but I came to admire and study them on my own when my wife and I moved to Tennessee in 1990, mainly because I became aware of being surrounded by writers here in the Mountain South, and, over the years, I have enjoyed the privilege of participating in workshops and making friends with many of them; this community has influenced and encouraged me. I am currently focusing on Maurice Manning’s work, and I am enjoying recent collections by Annie Woodford, Denton Loving, Lisa J. Parker, Pauletta Hansel, and Catherine Pritchard Childress.
BM: Does being a musician influence your poetry, and if so, how?
H: Music and song have influenced my attention to prosody, meter and, especially, sounds of words so I can offer subtle suggestions about my poem’s subject. However, I have long admired the precise, clean prose of Joan Didion and Cormac McCarthy, so I strive to offer accuracy in my verse while avoiding “sing-song” lines.
BM: What’s your writing routine?
H: I wake up early every day, and I hope every day to have some time to walk and think about projects; in those times, I am most likely either to untangle a problem or to get a new idea, drafting material before I have the opportunity to sit down and write down those drafts by hand on legal pads. When I have the opportunity for creative writing, I write in the mornings, saving revision and reading for the afternoon.
BM: What’s next for you?
H: Aside from some academic writing I have planned (I owe some editors some pieces right now), I have been placing newer poems and looking forward to interacting with regional writers at readings and festivals in the next few months. Thank you for asking!