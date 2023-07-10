The Kindest People

The Kindest People will perform at this year’s Dog Days Riverfest.

 Contributed

ERWIN, Tenn. — On the first weekend of August (Aug. 4 and 5), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days” of summer, Six Rivers Media will join forces with Holston Distributing and several other sponsors to present the 2nd Annual Dog Days Riverfest.

Nine bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about make for a full weekend.

