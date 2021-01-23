POUND — The Historical Society of Pound, with Appalshop, EpiCentre Arts, Spearhead Trails and the town of Pound, will host a virtual public viewing and input session on proposed murals for downtown Pound on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
An “Our Town” grant
According to Appalshop spokesperson Alexandra Werner-Winslow, the mural project is part of a $100,000 National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” grant. The grant will cover various public art installations, a recreational trail and tourism development study and funding for two annual Red Fox Storytelling Festivals.
The public workshop will run from 5 — 6:30 p.m. and will display possible examples of mural designs for a downtown arts trail with other, smaller murals and more art installations.
The workshop will be via:
• Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6066330108#success
• Appalshop’s Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/Appalshop
Who is the lead
for the project?
EpiCentre Arts is the lead organization for the grant’s arts projects, and the collaborative group consists of artists, art instructors and students in a 100-mile radius of Whitesburg, Kentucky. Examples of the group’s work includes a mural on the Jenkins, Kentucky City Hall and an outdoor photo gallery at Appalshop in Whitesburg.