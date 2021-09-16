NORTON — Welcome to In the Garage, a new offering from Pro-Art where you've got the mic.
Pro-Art's first-ever community open mic night invites local artists of all types to take the stage and share their talents. Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, singers, visual artists, animators, writers, dancers, storytellers and others are welcome to participate.
The series — set for three Fridays this fall — kicks off this week at the Norton Expo Center, 815 Park Ave. Additional In the Garage events are planned for Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. Signups begin at 7 p.m. with slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Spectator admission is free, and you don't have to perform to attend. In fact, Pro-Art is encouraging supporters of the arts to come out and encourage the region's many talented performers.
Community members will be asked to wear a mask while inside the Expo Center to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"We will keep the garage doors open and the fans going to help ventilate the space," a press release from Pro-Art stated.
Due to the nature of an open-participation event, the series is for ages 16 and up. Artists who plan to showcase their work should limit their performance to 7 to 10 minutes to maximize the time available to hear from as many artists as possible. Anyone who needs a projector and screen to display their artwork should email [email protected] as soon as possible.
Parking for the Norton Expo Center is available in the Coalfield lot, in street spaces on Park Avenue, and in the parking lot adjacent to Logisticare on 8th Street. Maps of event parking for the series are available online at proartva.org/inthegarage. Attendees are asked to refrain from parking in the Sugar Hill Cidery Lots or behind the Expo Center.
For evolving conditions related to the pandemic, inclement weather or similar situations, visit proartva.org or call (276) 376-4520 for the latest information.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton. The open mic series is made possible through a partnership with the city of Norton and the Norton Industrial Development Authority.
