WISE, Va. — Germán López shines on the world stage as a brilliant and prolific timple player. He touches audiences with original, instrumental music that honors Canary folk music traditions, while embracing Spanish Flamenco, West African rhythms, jazz and an innovative approach to traditional “island music.”
The Spanish folk musician will be joined by his longtime collaborator, master Spanish guitarist Antonio Toledo, to present “Canela y Limón” on Monday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The concert is free and open to the public. The performance is underwritten by UVA Wise and is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. For the safety of everyone attending, Pro-Art requests patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.
López is originally from the Canary Islands in Spain, where folks enjoy their cup of coffee with a touch of cinnamon (“canela”) and lemon (“limón”).
“Canela y Limón” is also the name of López’s arrestingly beautiful album, played in duet with Toledo. You’ll even find the hallmarks of cinnamon and lemon in López’s music: spicy and sweet, robust and sharp.
It’s a recipe for music that transports you to a simpler, kinder, more joyful world.
Born in Gran Canaria in 1982, López’s career started when he was accepted at the age of 7 to study piano, jazz and music theory at the Conservatory of Music in Las Palmas, Spain. By the time he was 10, López began regular public performance, notably collaborating with legendary timple virtuoso José Antonio Ramos.
It was around this time that López developed a keen interest in the timple and other traditional Canary Island instruments. Today, he is generally acknowledged as one of the greatest living players of the timple.
A five-string, long-necked instrument originating from the Spanish archipelago, the timple is recognizable in performance as a cross between a classical guitar and the ukulele. López’s masterful method of playing the instrument heightens its resonance and precision for a magical and immediately accessible sound.
His critically acclaimed showcase at WOMEX 2014 inspired dozens of world tours in Europe, Asia, North America and Africa. He has released three studio albums: “Timplissimo” (2006), “Silencio Roto “(2009) and “De Raíz” (2013). His album with Toledo, “Canela y Limón,” was released in June 2016.
In 2022, López will release “ALMA,” produced by the multiple Grammy-winning producer Gregg Field. Recorded in both Madrid and Los Angeles, the album features an all-star cast of supporting musicians, such as Flamenco stars Israel “Pirana” Suarez, Alain Perez, Jorge Pardo and Josemi Carmona, as well as celebrated guest artists like Aymee Nuviola, Lila Downs, Richard Bona, Seckou Keita, Cheche Alara and Tim Ries.
Because Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking.
