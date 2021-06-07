BIG STONE GAP — Pro-Art’s Summer Series opens Saturday and continues through June with a string of free outdoor performances.
Dave Eggar and Friends start the Picnic with the Arts series Saturday with ChamberGrass at the Southwest Virginia Museum Park grounds at 5 p.m.
Cellist Eggar, a frequent performer with Pro-Art and events at the museum, joins Knoxville Symphony musician Sean Claire, blues singer Jamen Denton, classical guitarist Phil Faconti and world percussionist Levi Trent for an evening mix of classical, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Pro-Art spokesperson Diana Burden said ChamberGrass takes the audience “from Bach to The Beatles, bluegrass to Brahms on a ... rambunctious musical journey.”
ChamberGrass is free and open to the public. Food trucks will also be on site.
Symphony of the Mountains brings its string ensemble Mountain Strings to Southwest Virginia on Saturday, June 26, to Lee and Wise counties in separate performances. The ensemble will perform first at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater in Jonesville and at 7 p.m. at the June Tolliver Playhouse in Big Stone Gap.
Mountain Strings performs in styles ranging from Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” and Strauss’ “Blue Danube Waltz,” to the music of Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet, and Fritz Kreisler. Hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer” will give time to reflect on the difficulties of the past year. The finale of the concert is a medley of Appalachian tunes arranged by local composer Benjamin Dawson including an original work, the “Woodbooger Waltz.”
Mountain Strings’ performances are free and open to the public. Attendees for the Jonesville show are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to spread out on the park lawn.
Burden said Pro-Art will be announcing more Picnic with the Arts events this summer, including a community art installation, Indian dance classes and sand art workshops.
The series ends sunset Saturday, July 24, with the return of Symphony By the Lake at UVA-Wise for its 10th annual event.
For more information on Pro-Art summer programs, visit proartva.org or look for Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.