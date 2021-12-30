KINGSPORT — Crews spent Wednesday setting up for the first Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash.
Tickets are still available for the event, which kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The event is hosted by title sponsor VIPSEEN Media and champagne sponsor Chantz Scott Kia. The price to attend is $75 per person. Each ticket includes entertainment, breakfast bar and a champagne toast.
Tickets can be bought by visiting the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez, the chamber’s membership events director, via email at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at (423) 392-8805. Tickets are also available at KingsportChamber.org. Tables are also available to reserve.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive live band, breakfast bar and champagne toast,” Hernandez said. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”