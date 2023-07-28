JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Fischman Gallery will display its latest exhibit, “Points of View: The Pleasure of Creating," starting this month.
The new art exhibit will feature paintings from Nancy Jane Earnest and Janice Snapp with an opening reception set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Nancy Jane Earnest
Earnest is a multimedia artist originally from Elizabethton, Tennessee, a press release from the Fischman Gallery said. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in jewelry design, metalsmithing and counseling at East Tennessee State University. She has lived and worked in the Tri-Cities area ever since. Her paintings in this exhibit feature landscapes and still lifes, with a smattering of small abstracts.
"Creating art has always been an enjoyable and enriching part of my life," Earnest said in the release.
She began painting formally at the age of 11 and never stopped, the release said. Largely self-taught until her university training, she continually seeks experiences with new media and enjoys sharing her explorations with other artists.
"Through the years I have painted in a realistic style,” she said in the release, “but with a bit of a loose touch at times. In this exhibit, I am still concerned with semi-realism in my oils, but have used the palette knife to add rough textural elements and deep color, even when painting portraits. My florals are easily recognizable yet speak through the placement of color and texture. Many paintings began with realism, yet came of age when the knife added a final touch."
Janice Snapp
Snapp was born on Weaver Air Force Base, South Dakota, and spent her childhood on various military installations in the U.S. and in Germany, the release said. She has been making art for most of her life. At the age of 5, she said she was struck by how satisfying it was to draw little figures on the back of a birthday card in crayon. Then, a family friend gave her a little set of watercolors.
"And in first grade I was introduced to tempera," Snapp said in the release. "I was hooked."
"In a high school art class, I found that although I could draw realistically, making abstract paintings was more interesting. I fell in love with the early modernist paintings of Kandinsky. The relationships between shapes, color and lines fascinated me, and those things eventually became the basis of my work.”
Snapp majored in art at East Tennessee State University, took lots of figure drawing classes and flirted with surrealism and the painting techniques of the Old Masters, the release said. But soon after graduation, she rediscovered from her high school days the joys of abstraction, with an emphasis on color. In 2018, she retired from her day job as a technical writer, moved back to Johnson City from central Pennsylvania and rediscovered oil paint, drawn in by its luscious texture and color possibilities.
About the exhibit
Points of View presents a contrasting look at art from semi-realistic impressionism to abstraction. Whether the painting is a reflection of seen objects and landscapes or influenced by things seen, read, heard and felt, filtered through the subconscious, the pleasure of creating gives rise to bodies of work attractive to the eye.
The exhibit will be open to the public, free of charge, from Aug. 4 to Aug. 26. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City. The building is wheelchair accessible. For more information, visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery or call (423) 430-8441.