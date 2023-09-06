KODAK, Tenn. — The most scenic views in the Great Smoky Mountains will soon be captured on canvas.
Friends of the Smokies will host its second annual Plein Air Smokies event in Great Smoky Mountains National Park through art Sept. 24-30. The event will bring 20 nationally acclaimed artists to paint East Tennessee’s natural beauty “en plein air,” which is French for “in the open air.”
The week-long event offers park visitors a chance to observe artists at work. According to event organizers, it also offers art collectors with a love of the Smokies an opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind paintings.
“This event celebrates the longstanding tradition of artists capturing and sharing the beauty of the Smokies in a way that meaningfully connects people to this special place,” said Dana Soehn, president and CEO of Friends of the Smokies said, in a release from the group.
The 20 event artists were selected through a juror process, the release said. Over 100 artists across the country applied and 18 were selected to join last year’s Best in Show and Quick Draw winner, for a total of 20 participating artists.
The 2023 Plein Air Smokies artists are Marc Anderson, Suzie Baker, John Caggiano, Henry Coe, Vlad Duchev, John Eiseman, Bill Farnsworth, Martin Geiger, John Guernsey, Charlie Hunter, Shelby Keefe, Christine Lashley, Chuck Marshall, Charles Newman, Kathie Odom, Karen Philpott, Richard Sneary, Richie Vios, Stephen Wysocki and Jing Zhao.
Paintings will be available for purchase at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville first at the ticketed Collectors Soiree Sept. 29, then at the public sale Sept. 30. According to the release, proceeds from the sale of paintings will support efforts to preserve and maintain the park.
New this year, students from Fulton High School and Gatlinburg-Pittman High School will participate in the event through a pilot education program. On Sept. 12, students will spend a day at Elkmont creating their own pieces with instruction from plein air artists on techniques unique to outdoor painting. They can sell their paintings as part of the overall event, with part of the proceeds supporting GSMNP.
As part of the week-long “Plein Air Smokies” event, artists, ages 14 and over, are invited to participate in the Quick Draw Competition and Art Sale, Saturday, Sept. 30. Artists will paint throughout Downtown Maryville from 9 to 11 a.m., and awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m. Artists can register online or on Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The Theater in the Park, 325 S Court St., Maryville, will serve as the hub for registration, the competition, and the art sale. Paintings from the Quick Draw Competition will be available for purchase from 12 to 2 p.m.
The Quick Draw Competition winner and the recipient of the 'Best in Show' award among Plein Air Smokies artists will both receive an invitation to join next year's Plein Air Smokies event.
This year, acclaimed artist, Marc Hanson, will judge the competitions, the release said. Hanson has won many awards for his talents, including several Plein Air awards. He has shown his work in galleries and museums nationally and internationally since the early 1980s. He also currently teaches landscape painting workshops across the country.
“This event is a genuine collaboration between artists, the local community, art collectors, business sponsors, and individual supporters,” Soehn said. “It’s a unique way to experience the Smokies and support efforts to ensure a healthy future for our park for decades to come.”