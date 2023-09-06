KODAK, Tenn. — The most scenic views in the Great Smoky Mountains will soon be captured on canvas.

Friends of the Smokies will host its second annual Plein Air Smokies event in Great Smoky Mountains National Park through art Sept. 24-30. The event will bring 20 nationally acclaimed artists to paint East Tennessee’s natural beauty “en plein air,” which is French for “in the open air.”

Plein Air Smokies Artist Neal Huges paints at Elkmont_2022.jpeg

Artist Neal Huges paints at Elkmont.


Plein Air Smokies Painting Smokies courtesy Robin Jenness.jpg

A Plein Air Smokies artist paints a field in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at last year's event.


