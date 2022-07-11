KINGSPORT — If you didn’t catch any of the 30-something artists at work during the Kingsport Art Guild’s “Paint Kingsport 2022” plein air competition last week, you’ve got a few weeks to check out their finished works.
The guild, a fixture on the Kingsport cultural arts scene since 1949, will display the paintings at its gallery in the Kingsport Renaissance Center through Aug. 15.
Plein air means to create paintings on location, in the open air. It is connected to the 19th century French Impressionism period of art. Artists paint quickly to capture their impression of the subject at a particular moment.
Steve Reeves, executive director of the Kingsport Art Guild, was among artists taking part in this first-ever event. The Times News caught up with him during his second of three days working on a painting of First Presbyterian Church on downtown Kingsport’s Church Circle.
“The exciting part is I am here on location,” Reeves said. “This is very different than working on a painting in my studio. When you work from a photograph, vertical lines have been skewed by the camera. I’ll be working on this, on location, for three days. The sky has changed since yesterday. But I adjust what I’m seeing to what I planned as I started. It is not exact. It doesn’t have to be exact.”
Paint Kingsport 2022 is the first such event for the guild, Reeves said.
“We want to do it every year going forward,” Reeves said. “We no longer have a Fun Fest art show. And we’re also promoting Kingsport. It’s in the name. Paint Kingsport.”
After a workshop on July 5, the more than 30 artists who registered for the competition had July 6-8 to pick a place and work outdoors to capture their impression for Paint Kingsport.
A quick-sketch competition took place on July 9, followed by judging and a gala that evening.
For more information about the guild, visit kingsportartguild.com.
The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, 37660.
Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon; Sunday, during special events. The gallery is closed on major holidays and for inclement weather.
Call (423) 246-1227 for more information.