BLOUNTVILLE — To what lengths would you go for true love? What physical or supernatural perils would you face to reunite with a loved one?

The Northeast State Community College Theatre Department takes on the universal questions of love, death and the afterlife in its spring production of “Eurydice” April 20-23 at the performing arts center on the Blountville campus adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport.

