Anthony Gray and Jiyeon Lee

Drs. Anthony Gray and Jiyeon Lee will present a piano recital titled “Sonatenabend: An Evening of Piano Sonatas” on Sunday, Aug. 27, at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus.

 Contributed

WISE, Virginia — Drs. Anthony Gray and Jiyeon Lee will present a piano recital titled “Sonatenabend: An Evening of Piano Sonatas” featuring three contrasting works of the genre by Mozart, Scriabin and Brahms on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3:30 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on The University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus.

The recital is free and open to the public. This performance is sponsored by the Pro-Art Association and UVA Wise in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds and Clinch Valley Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.





