WISE, Virginia — Drs. Anthony Gray and Jiyeon Lee will present a piano recital titled “Sonatenabend: An Evening of Piano Sonatas” featuring three contrasting works of the genre by Mozart, Scriabin and Brahms on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3:30 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on The University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus.
The recital is free and open to the public. This performance is sponsored by the Pro-Art Association and UVA Wise in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds and Clinch Valley Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.
Anthony Gray is assistant professor of practice (collaborative piano) at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He was previously adjunct instructor in piano and collaborative pianist at UVA Wise as well as collaborative pianist at East Tennessee State University.
Gray graduated summa cum laude from ETSU with a bachelor of music in piano performance. He completed both his master of music and doctor of musical arts in collaborative piano at West Virginia University.
Jiyeon Lee, from Seoul, South Korea, is a versatile pianist, teacher and performer.
She received her bachelor of music in piano performance from Chung-Ang University, and her master of music in collaborative piano from Sung-Shin Women’s University.
She completed the master of arts in piano accompaniment at the Royal Academy of Music in London and holds a doctor of musical arts in collaborative piano from West Virginia University.
Lee was on faculty at Soong-Sil University Conservatory in South Korea, as well as UVA Wise and ETSU, and is currently on faculty at John A. Logan College and works at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org.
Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520.
If you’d like to receive show announcements or a season brochure, please subscribe to Pro-Art’s email or mailing list at proartva.org or call the office at 276-376-4520.
Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.
Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.
