Brickle Duo, a husband-and-wife team featuring pianist Dr. David Brickle and violinist Dr. Marianna Brickle, will give a recital on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus.

The program will showcase a rich tapestry of musical styles and emotions with selections to celebrate the versatility and expressive capacity of the pairing. From the romantic and passionate “Sonata in A Major” by César Franck to the reflective and atmospheric “Nocturne” by Lili Boulanger, the program explores a wide spectrum of musical moods and influences. Whether you are a lover of the piano, the violin, or simply appreciate the beauty of harmonious collaboration, this program is a must-see for all music lovers.



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you