KINGSPORT — It didn’t rain on Bloomingdale Ruritan’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday, and crowds lined both sides of Bloomingdale Road along the parade’s route.
They were rewarded with a 45-minute stream of floats, church groups, Scouts, JROTC members, antique automobiles, several Grinches, and, finally, Santa Claus.
The parade got underway on time at 10 a.m. and was led by this year’s grand marshals, Ruritan National President Linward Hedgsteph and his wife, Anne, the organization’s first lady.
Organizers say the parade is a community tradition dating back more than 60 years.
The parade route began at Ketron Elementary School and ended at Pizza Plus at the New Beason Well Road intersection.
Last year, the Ruritan opted to continue its Christmas parade tradition while some area parades were canceled due to the pandemic.
Rain did move into the region later in the day and the Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade originally scheduled to have been at 2 p.m. was postponed until next Saturday.