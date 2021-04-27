KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services is holding its first-ever “Big Dog” car show this Saturday in Kingsport.
The fundraising event will feature around 100 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles with all proceeds going toward the operations of PETWORKS’ new facility on East Stone Drive.
Joe Herron, a member of the PETWORKS advisory board and organizer of the event, said if Saturday’s car show goes over well, expect to see a bigger one take place next year.
“It’s going to be a fun day for family and friends and hopefully beautiful day with hundreds of people there,” Herron said. “We still want people to be careful. We encourage folks to wear masks and social distance, but people need to get out of the house, have a little fun, and this will give them the chance to do that.”
ABOUT THE EVENT
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PETWORKS’ new shelter at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with a donation fee of $10 per vehicle. Herron said dog and cat food donations would also be greatly appreciated.
The Pharaoh Club, the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club and the Fall Branch Club are expected to attend and display their classic vehicles. Mitch Walters of Friendship Ford will be on hand displaying a selection of his Indian motorcycles.
Herron said you can expect to see around 100 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. The parking lot has 72 striped spaces, and PETWORKS plans to park additional vehicles in the grass between the lot and Stone Drive.
And if you wish to promote your business, tent spots are available for rent for $50. Call 247-1671 for more information.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
The five-hour event will feature guided tours of the new shelter, opportunities to adopt a cat or dog, food and drinks and music by Cash Revisited and Friends and a Willie Nelson imitator. The Kingsport Police Department will be on hand to help direct traffic and pedestrians in and out of the nearby parking area.
Herron said the vehicles will not be judged this year, but hopefully next year if a similar event is held.
“It’s just to introduce the shelter and show off their beautiful vehicles. Every car that shows up is a winner because they’re supporting the animal shelter,” Herron said. “If this goes over real well, like it should, then we’ll do one next year and hopefully it’ll be bigger than this one.”
PETWORKS is the nonprofit organization that manages the animal shelter in Kingsport. Last fall, it cut the ribbon on its new, state-of-the art facility on East Stone Drive. The 17,000-square-foot facility is more than double the size of its old home and is capable of housing 180 animals, with isolation rooms for both dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger workspaces for employees and a 1.2-acre dog park on the rear of the property.