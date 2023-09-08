storyteller Chand, Peter 2022.jpg

Peter Chand has been on a journey to tell the tales of his ancestors in addition to other stories.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Peter Chand has a foot in both worlds as an Englishman with familial roots first planted in India. Now the storyteller will bring folklore and family tales from the places he has known to the storytelling capital of the world, Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Chand will serve as the next storyteller-in-residence at the International Storytelling Center. His weeklong residency will include daily matinees at 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 19 through 23.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you