JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Peter Chand has a foot in both worlds as an Englishman with familial roots first planted in India. Now the storyteller will bring folklore and family tales from the places he has known to the storytelling capital of the world, Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Chand will serve as the next storyteller-in-residence at the International Storytelling Center. His weeklong residency will include daily matinees at 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 19 through 23.
Chand made his American debut at the National Storytelling Festival last year, where, according to the International Storytelling Center, audiences were “wowed by his take on traditional Indian folk tales and mythological stories.”
His parents immigrated from India to England before he was born, the release from ISC said. At home, Chand’s family spoke Punjabi, his parents’ native language. But his mother and father were so busy with work that they didn’t pass along many of the rich cultural traditions that they had grown up with on the Asian continent. Chand regularly expresses his dual perspective through story.
As an adult, Chand took it upon himself to learn more about his Indian heritage, the release said. When he made the journey to India in search of those traditions, he was mentored by a distant family member who’s also an accomplished storyteller.
“It’s not performance,” Chand said in the release, describing his relative’s artistic practice. “She’s just telling stories that people have told each other for years. It’s as natural as breathing and eating, and I’ve been lucky to learn the kind of folklore that you can’t necessarily find in a book.” Many of the tales Chand learned from her had been circulating through generations of his extended family for hundreds of years.”
In addition to his matinee concerts, Chand will present an exclusive evening concert, “Mangoes on the Beach,” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. According to the ISC, the show weaves together traditional stories with his parents’ painful personal experience with the oppressive caste system in India.
The International Storytelling Center’s “Storytelling Live” performances gives its resident storytellers a week to soak up the small, historic town of Jonesborough while sharing his or her own brand of stories in the storytelling capital of the world. The season continues through October each year.
For more information about “Storytelling Live,” including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
