BRISTOL, Tenn. — Looking for a night out in the Tri-Cities? Consider stopping by the historic Paramount Theater.
The Paramount is not only a historic landmark but a cultural hub for the city of Bristol, hosting dozens of performances each year. This winter and spring, the Paramount’s lineup features a well-rounded group of musicians and other acts.
This January, the Paramount is offering a variety of shows. Two award-winning tribute bands will perform: Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, will play on Jan. 14, and the Black Jacket Symphony will perform a tribute to the Beatles’ White Album on Jan. 18.
The Paramount will also host a performance by Grand Ole Opry star Marty Stuart and accompaniment Jan. 23. Comedy fans can enjoy Blue Collar Comedy Tour’s Bill Engvall as he once again brings “Here’s Your Sign — It’s Finally Time Farewell Tour” back to the Paramount for the final time on Jan. 30, closing out the venue’s offerings for the month. Engvall will perform twice — at 5 and 8 p.m.
Later in the season, the Symphony of the Mountains Woodwind Quintet will put on “Woodwinds and All That Jazz,” featuring works by Gunther Schuler and Appalachian Composer Greg Danner, as well as a solo performance by SOTM’s principal cellist Mathew Wilkinson. The Paramount will also host countless other musicians including 2011 American Idol winner Scott McCreery. Shows will feature artists and bands of many different genres including country, bluegrass, and contemporary Christian.
Guests will not only enjoy live performances but also have the chance to experience the historic Paramount. Built in the 1930s, the theater celebrated its 90th birthday last September. Though it fell into disrepair in the 1960s and 1970s, the original building has been preserved. Ongoing renovations beginning in the late 1980s have managed to restore much of the theater’s original Art Deco and Italianate interior, as well as add dressing, rehearsal and storage space. The Paramount’s most recent renovation, which began in January of 2021, included repairing water damage and restoring some of the iconic murals.
Tickets, especially for shows during January, are selling quickly. Those interested in attending, especially families hoping to sit together, should act soon. Tickets may be bought in-person at the box office or over the phone (423) 274-8920) during box office hours, from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets can also be bought at paramountbristol.org. A discount for groups larger than 10 may be available on a show-by-show basis.
Inquiries about group discounts should be directed to the box office phone number.
The Paramount offers a variety of snacks and refreshments, as well as a full bar for guests 21-plus with ID. Located in historic downtown Bristol, the Paramount is steps away from a variety of restaurants, bars, and parking, making it a convenient night out for the whole family.