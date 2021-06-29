The Paramount Chamber Players will present "Summer Fantasy," a lush program of chamber music for strings and piano.
The third and final concert of its 2020–2021 season, the evening opens with a performance of Amy Beach’s evocative work "Dreaming" and René de Boisdeffre’s rare gem "Paysage," performed by cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald and pianist Katherine Benson.
Cherylonda and Katherine then jam out with their unique jazz-inspired take on Gershwin’s "Summertime." Violinist Jessica Ryou takes the stage next with a stirring performance of Dvořák’s "Romance," Op. 11, with Katherine at the piano.
The second half of the concert features the extraordinary father-son duo, David and Joshua Kováč, performing three duets for viola and cello from Glière’s Eight Pieces, Op. 39.
Joshua then graces the stage with the fiery third-movement from Spanish-composer Cassadó’s "Suite for Solo Cello."
The evening concludes with Frank Bridge’s Phantasy for Piano Quartet, a dramatic single-movement piece brimming with haunting melodies and delightful scherzos.
"Summer Fantasy" will premiere online Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. on the TPCP YouTube page. To access the concert, go to the TPCP Facebook page and click on the YouTube link, or visit the TPCP YouTube page. A Facebook account is not required to access the links.
No ticket purchase is required. This is a free concert provided by the generous support of the Dynamic Contributors, a group of local contributors supporting TPCP’s mission to make chamber music a vital part of our communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.