DUFFIELD — The continuing impact of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival.
The event would have been held on Sept. 6 at the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield. The festival cannot be held this year due to the impracticality of implementing social distancing and other protective measures that would have been necessary.
“This event is a highlight of our year every year,” said Isaac Webb, one of the organizers. “We are privileged to honor the memory of Dr. Joseph ‘Papa Joe’ Smiddy as we present this festival each year. We are able to feature talented musicians from the area and put together an excellent lineup of traditional music for our very loyal audience, who we will miss seeing this year.”
The festival supports events held at the Cove Ridge Center at the park and provides scholarship money for local student musicians. It has been held on the Sunday before Labor Day every year for nearly two decades.
The annual gathering seeks to promote the musical heritage of the area’s Appalachian mountain culture and also honors the tireless work of “Papa Joe” to promote the music of our region. In addition to being an accomplished old-time banjo player, entertainer and educator, Smiddy was chancellor emeritus at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“We hope to be back again next year and look forward to continuing the tradition,” Webb said.