Let’s face it. Planning anything since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has required careful consideration, creative thinking and a lot of flexibility. For Symphony of the Mountains, planning live performances for fall meant really “thinking outside the box.”
“We are presenting the early fall concerts outside or in large venues to give plenty of space to the musicians and the audience for ‘social distancing’. The programs will be shorter in duration with no intermission,” Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth explained.
The hope is to bring live music back to region in September — and every month of the season thereafter.
“To keep everybody safe, we reworked the program for the 2020-2021 season. In the fall, we are replacing the big orchestra performances with smaller ensemble concerts to phase in a path to normalcy,” Orth said. “This gives us the opportunity to showcase the sections of the orchestra each month—brass, strings, woodwinds — and, in January, the percussion section.
The early concerts will also be offered free of admission, she said, “to ensure that everybody has the possibility to attend while eliminating the need for the handling of payments or tickets.”
Brass Quintet
The Symphony of the Mountains’ Brass Quintet will present two outdoor concerts with brass favorites of a variety of styles, including music of J. S. Bach, Scott Joplin, Henry Mancini and “Variations on an Appalachian Round” by David Newell. These concerts will enable patrons to enjoy the end of the summer while safely enjoying a picnic and live music. The first concert will be held for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Allandale Mansion in Kingsport; the second is Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Appalachian Strings
In October, the Appalachian Strings — Symphony of the Mountains’ newest group — will present two concerts with light classics, bluegrass and Appalachian music. Audience favorites such as “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” by Mozart, Copland’s “Rodeo” and “Ashokan Farewell” together with Appalachian folk tunes and fiddle dances will make for a fun program. Those shows are set for Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at
Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, and Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.
Woodwind Quintet and Jazz Quartet
The final fall small ensemble concerts feature the Symphony of the Mountains Woodwind Quintet playing works by Gunther Schuller and Appalachian music by regional composer Greg Danner, followed by the delightfully intriguing “Suite for Cello and Jazz Piano Trio” by Claude Bolling. There will be two shows: Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol and Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at UVA Wise.
“By the Fireside” Holiday Concerts
The symphony will ring in the holidays, Dec. 5-6, with its first full orchestra concerts of the season. However, this year will be different as the holiday concerts take place without the regular guest groups. Instead, the orchestra will fill the halls with the sounds of both classic and contemporary holiday favorites during concerts in Kingsport and Abingdon. Two performances without intermission are planned Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport to enable social distancing for patrons in a half-filled concert hall. The Abingdon performance will take place Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at Highlands Fellowship Church.
The holiday concerts and remaining concerts will be ticketed events, available by season ticket or single ticket purchases.
Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music
In the new year, programs highlighting the percussion section will take place Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at UVA Wise and Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for over 10 years, including performances in New York City, and Vancouver, Canada. Eastman Chemist Dr. Stephen Orth joins the ensemble in presentations of music in chemistry and tributes to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.
Happy Birthday Beethoven!
On Feb. 27, 2021, the symphony will hold a delayed 250th birthday celebration, presenting one of the Beethoven’s most beloved masterworks: “The Violin Concerto in D major” with soloist Christina Bouey. She will be performing on a Stradivarius violin. The concerto will be complemented with Mozart’s Overture to “Le Nozze di Figaro” and Haydn’s famous Symphony #101 “The Clock.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport.
English Delights
Symphony of the Mountains continues to support young artists through the bi-annual Elizabeth Harper Vaughan Concerto Competition. This year’s winner, Benjamin Doane, a student from the Juilliard School, will perform the Elgar Cello Concerto. After intermission, Rutter’s famous Requiem will be presented in collaboration with the Voices of the Mountains (Symphony of the Mountains’ own choral group), the ETSU choirs, the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral and the Tusculum University choir. The concert is April 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport.
When Instruments Roamed the Earth!®
Symphony of the Mountains will present its annual family and school concerts in Bristol, in collaboration with the Paramount Theatre, on May 2, 2021, 3 p.m. This family concert introduces children of all ages to the instruments of the orchestra as if dinosaurs of the past. The program, which premiered in Fort Worth, Texas, was very well-received and is now being promoted throughout the country. The series will include two school concerts on May 3 presented at no charge for children bused in from regional schools.
Subscription tickets for the December through May performances will go on sale in August. Single ticket sales will open in October. To learn more about the season or to purchase tickets, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.