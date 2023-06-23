BLOUNTVILLE— Alternative Sport Paintball offers the Tri-Cities access to family-friendly activities.
Wes Morrell, the owner of Alternative Sport Paintball, has been involved in the sport for about 32 years. He always said he would support a commercial paintball business.
"When I was in high school, I started playing with a group of friends, and there was never really a commercial field in this area,” Morrell said. “So we were always gathering in the woods somewhere or in somebody's backyard to play, so I always told myself if a commercial field opened, I would support it.”
Morrell said paintball is a great sport for everyone.
“Paintball is very addictive,” Morrell said. “I love the adrenaline, the fun. Anybody can do it, kids or grandfathers. It's just a good sport for everybody.”
Alternative Sport Paintball offers private parties by appointment throughout the week and open play on Saturdays. They can accommodate large groups and have equipment available for rent.
They offer three types of paintballs: an extremely low-impact peewee paintball for younger kids, a standard low-impact, smaller air-powered paintball with less velocity for beginners and the traditional paintball, which is made for ages 10 and up.
Morrell said they also prioritize safety and keeping all the players safe.
“This is a type of shooting sport, so the sport's survival is based around safety,” Morrell said. “It’s just very important to keep everybody safe and having a good time.”
Mike Dau, a referee for Alternative Sport Paintball, said he loves the camaraderie between players of all ages.
“What I like about refereeing is seeing that young people and older people are having a good time,” Dau said. “Just ensuring they have a good time and nobody gets hurt.”