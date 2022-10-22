Art
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
Bazaars
Mount Carmel Senior Center will host a Bazaar Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring gifts and collectibles, crafts, baked goods, breakfast and lunch.
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Collectibles
Tri-Cities Vinyl Collectors Shows will be held Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors.
Concerts
“Symphony at the Farmers Market” will take place Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. with a performance of Mendelssohn Symphony #3, the “Scottish Symphony.” The concert is free.
Chart-topping, all-male a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, famous for such hits as “Mr. Bojangles” and albums like “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a Tuesday morning walking group. Meet in the library parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. through October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. For more information call 423-224-2539.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Swim
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's outdoor lap pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October.
Theater
"Young Frankenstein" will be presented by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre through Oct. 23. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre will usher in the Halloween season with its newest Mortality Room production, “The Cry of the Damned.” After a catastophic accident, Destiny, an average teen, is ushered into hell to witness the gruesome scenes of mutilated souls and to hear “The Cry of the Damned.” Beyond the realms of hell, there is a battle brewing to win Destiny’s soul from the menacing minions waiting to torture her for eternity. Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. Performances will be weekends through Oct. 31. Show time are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The show’s seating is general admission at $12. For more information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
