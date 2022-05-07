Boating
The Tri-Cities Boating Club will offer an eight-week sailing class on Lake Watauga. Classes will be held Monday evenings between June 27 and Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. until dusk. Classes will take place at The Sail Dock at Lakeshore Marina on Watauga Lake. Cost is $125 per student. A textbook and final qualification exam are included in the cost. This course will include both a classroom and an on-water component. To register contact Steve Brumit at 423-737-9922 or swbrumit@gmail.com
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host “Songs of the Railroad” May 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
Mountain Empire Community College, in partnership with VFP of Duffield and the town of Big Stone Gap, will host a free 50th Anniversary Community Concert featuring Grammy-nominated, multi-
instrumentalist and singer-
songwriter Darrell Scott and the Darrell Scott Electrifying Trio, with local favorites If Birds Could Fly on May 14 on the college’s campus. The event will begin under the tent on MECC’s campus at 6 p.m., with If Birds Could Fly scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., followed by Darrell Scott at 8 p.m. About 600 covered seats will be available for this event. Attendees may also bring lawn chairs if preferred.
The Civic Chorale will present its first post-pandemic concert on May 22 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. The concert, titled “Return and Renewal,” will feature several new pieces as well as some familiar favorites. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For more information visit www.thecivic
“ABBA – The Concert” featuring an ABBA tribute band will be held June 11 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org. For more information visit abbatheconcert.com.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7-9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event open to the public.
Festivals
Racks by the Tracks returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market May 14 to celebrate its 14th year. This year’s festival will feature the original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, a barbecue competition, the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race (featuring the Boss Hog Challenge) and music from Pandora’s Box, the Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute, and 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience. Tickets can be purchased online at www.racksbythetracks.com and at all Food City locations.
The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival May 28 at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will feature performances by Crystal Gayle and Dave Eggar. In addition to the featured Main Stage performances, “Gathering in the Gap” will include an annual songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, a children’s area, and the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on hand. For more information and a full schedule of events visit the festival website at www.gatheringinthegap.org or call 276-523-1322.
Donate
Local high school students are working to reduce period poverty. Please drop off unopened boxes of Stay-free or Always pads and Tampax or Playtex tampons at collection boxes at V.O. Dobbins Community Center in Kingsport or Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City through May 13. Call 423-224-2489.
Festivals
Jeep Fest 2022, a fund-raising effort for the Mendota Community Center, is scheduled for May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, food and more. Officials with Friendship Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be on site with display vehicles and “fun stuff.” Jeeps of all makes and models are welcome. Live music will be provided by Holly Ann and Dirt Road Rising. Ever wanted to test your skills at throwing an ax? Highlands Axe Company will be set up for ax throwing. Appalachian Jeep Crew will be on site to assist with parking and will lead an afternoon ride across Clinch Mountain, which will conclude the event.
The 2022 Jonesborough Days Festival will be held July 2-3. This event includes family activities, live music, handmade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks. Admission to the festival is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 and noon to 10 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on July 3 to wrap up the celebration.
Heritage
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host a presentation by Charles Knight titled “Valley Thunder: The Battle of New Market” May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, Room 239, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. While the May 15, 1864, Battle of New Market, Virginia, was a small engagement by Civil War standards, it holds a unique place in Southern lore due to the participation of the cadets from the Virginia Military Institute. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The Heritage Alliance will host “Picnicking with History” on May 21 at the Embree House Historic Farm in Telford. This event will include a tour of three historic homes and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the grounds. Tickets include the tour, a tasty treat at each of the houses, and a boxed picnic lunch from Main Street Café. Tickets are $30 per person. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/
tickets or call 423-753-1010.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough has kicked off its 2022 season with a new exhibit. The museum has partnered with the Cedar Grove Foundation to share stories from the Cedar Grove community, which was founded by formerly enslaved and free African Americans in Elizabethton. The exhibit will be on display through July 1. There is no admission price for the Chester Inn Museum, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Library fun
Interested in WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade but don’t have any friends playing? Looking for a way to connect with local gamers while social distancing? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild: the Model City Murlocs! Meeting Saturdays in May from 8-10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Join the Kingsport Public Library for a Walking Dead Trivia Night on May 17 at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. This is an indoor event. Masks are recommended.
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a Tuesday morning walking group. Meet in the library parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. through October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. For more information call 423-224-2539.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Singles
Single Vision meets Mondays at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport. This week’s program is a movie at 6:30 p.m. based on a popular book by Mitch Albom. Free popcorn. No reservations required. Those who wish may go for a light supper or dessert after the movie. Enter the church through the Wesley Wing doors. Doors will be locked at 6:30 p.m. If you arrive after 6:30 p.m., call 423-335-5697.
Swim
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will open the outdoor water park May 14, and season passes for the 2022 summer season are on sale now. The outdoor water park will only be open on the weekends until after Memorial Day weekend. Beginning May 30, the park will be open during its normal days and hours. The outdoor water park will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of July, then weekends only in August. The outdoor lap pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October. Individual season passes and memberships can be purchased on swimkingsport.com or in person at the KAC front desk.
Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2022 season May 28. Wetlands is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are on sale and may be purchased online at wetlandsjonesborough.com or by calling 423-753-1553. A season pass gives attendees access to the water park for the entirety of the season as well as discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events. Season passes are $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for children (4-12 years) and seniors (55 and older), and free for 3 years and younger.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” through May 15. Shows will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Regular show admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
“Sister Act” is coming to the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre stage May 12 through June 5. Tickets are $17 general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project has returned its fully detailed representation of the Santa Train to the Lynn View Community Center where it already operates six rooms of model train layouts including a sanitized kids room with “hands on” activities for all ages. The group hosts birthday parties and has an open house every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with guided instruction. Work days are the first and third Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information check the group’s Facebook page or email kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or call 423-502-5359.
