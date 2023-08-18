Adaptive exercise

Kingsport Parks and Recreation A.S.P.I.R.E. (Adaptive: Sports Programs Inclusive Recreation Experiences) inclusion classes will begin Aug. 22 at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. Classes will take place on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon through May 2024 and are open for participants ages 22 and above. No registration is required, and the program is free. The A.S.P.I.R.E. inclusion classes will include warm-up exercises, stretching, running games, team games and a craft. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and eat with their fellow athletes at V.O. Dobbins. For more information contact Renee Ensor at 423-229-9459.





