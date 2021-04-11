Art
The Kingsport Art Guild will host the 55th Appalachian Art Show now through May 17 in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
Entries are being sought for the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition. There are three levels of competition: youth, amateur and proficient. Categories are nature, pictorial and the Carrie Penley Special Theme: geometric shapes. The contest opens April 26, and the deadline to enter is May 8 at 3 p.m. Entries can be turned in at Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop, 214 E. Center St., Kingsport, or mailed to Ann Fortney, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport. The exhibition will be held May 23 through June 29 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Entry fee is $5 per print. For more information contact Ann Fortney at anniepenjacc2@aol.com or
(423) 914-5453.
Ballet
The Kingsport Ballet will stage the ballet classic “Coppelia” April 16-17 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. The plan is for audiences to attend the ballet in person in limited numbers as well as virtually. For information on buying tickets, visit https://
ballet2017.wpengine.com or call (423) 378-3967.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel has reopened to the public with limited hours and limited capacity. The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. The carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning. Guests should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Guests will enter on the farmers market side or Food City side of the building and will exit through Carousel Park.
Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held May 23 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required of all customers and vendors.
Concert
Seven-time Grammy Award nominated artist John McCutcheon will perform an exclusive livestream concert on April 18 at 7 p.m. as part of Pro-Art’s spring season. McCutcheon is a folk music singer- songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has produced 41 albums since the 1970s. Pro-Art is offering a limited number of free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis through request form submissions at proartva.org/johnmccutcheon. Prior to the performance, patrons will be emailed instructions to create a free account through Mandolin, the digital platform hosting the livestream. Mandolin’s fan support team will be standing by to help, should patrons have any technical questions throughout the streaming process. For more information visit proartva.org or call (276) 376-4520.
Film
The 2020 docudrama film “Socks on Fire” will be available for streaming through April 13 as part of the 2020-2021 South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, sponsored by the Martin School of the Arts and the Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University. Registration for the free screening is available at www.etsumartincenter.org and https://marybmartin.eventive.org. Call (423) 439-8587 for more information.
Gardening
Lisa Wagner will present “Native Plant Gardening in Small Gardens and Containers” on April 15 at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register visit http://saps.us/. Registration deadline is noon on April 15.
Heritage
The Chester Inn Museum’s award-winning series History Happy Hour is returning for a fifth year. Presentations are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from March through November. On April 15, Dr. Robert Turpin with Lees-McRae College will speak on “Black Cyclists in the United States, 1880-1910.” For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
The Heritage Alliance will offer a history-themed team trivia challenge on April 22 at 7 p.m. Teams of up to six people can register for this virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will last approximately one to two hours. Joe Spiker and Megan Cullen Tewell will host the event via Zoom, tallying points and awarding prizes to the winners. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Cost is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated. You can sign your team up at Heritageall.org. Follow the organization on Facebook for more information.
Festivals
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival will be held Sept. 10-12 featuring headliners Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke. To view the full lineup and purchase tickets visit http://bristolrhythm2021.com.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will host Saved by the Bell Trivia Night April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a virtual event. A link to the Kahoot trivia will be posted on the library’s facebook and event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is celebrating 50 years of family fun and adventure in 2021. The park is hosting Kids at Bays on April 24 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, games, door prizes and more. Plus, kids can help celebrate the wolves’ birthday by making cards and decorating cupcakes. All activities are free with park admission. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Natural Tunnel State Park will host spring bird walks at 9 a.m. on May 1, 8 and 22. Join volunteer Randy Smith for an easy guided bird walk. Binoculars and field guides will not be available due to COVID restrictions, so guests are encouraged to bring their own. The hike will take place on the Birding and Wildlife Trail, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at
the Blockhouse Parking Lot.
Free.
You can take a self-guided wildflower walk April 19-25 at Natural Tunnel State Park. A brochure highlights some of the most common wildflowers seen throughout the park, as well as tips on how to identify them. The best trails to find wildflowers are the Stock Creek Trail and Tunnel Trail. Brochures can be found at the Visitor Center or main office. Free.
Symphony
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater April 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a second performance especially for children at 3 p.m. The concerts will present unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. Both performances are suitable for children, but the afternoon performance is abridged to be 45 minutes long for younger children. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children and students are admitted free, but tickets must be reserved beforehand due to COVID-19 requirements. Attendees must be masked, and parties will be seated at least 6 feet apart. To purchase tickets visit www.symphony ofthemountains.org or call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present its brand-new musical dramedy “Just Dream” April 16 through May 2. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $12 for adults and $7 for students. (Free for children 5 and under.) For reservations and more information contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit
www.LampLightTheatre.com online.
