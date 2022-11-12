Art
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues its 2022 Artisan Series with the November workshop “Evergreen Wreath Making.” The workshop will be held Nov. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Register by calling 276-523-1322.
Auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the JRT Warehouse near Wetlands, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Park Road. For more information contact Tom Flagg at stagecraftaprimer@gmail.com.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 19-20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Authors
Adriana Trigiani, the award-winning author widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her new book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event will be held Nov. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cantrell Banquet Hall. Starting at 6:30 p.m., students and faculty will perform or read their poetry or prose from their contributions to the fall journal, followed by Trigiani’s presentation. Trigiani will present “The Good Left Undone: How to Create Sacred Time and Space to Become a Writer.” The event is free and open to the public. Trigiani’s new novel will be available at the event and at the bookstore. A book signing will follow.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
Symphony of the Mountains will host its Primo Orchestra Fall Concert Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at Northeast State Community College's Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts. The Primo Orchestra is an all-strings orchestra directed by Wendy Royston. It will be performing classic and contemporary music. Admission is free. For more information call 423-392-8423.
Judah & the Lion will perform at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Gardening
Certified arborist Lee Rumble will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Hwy. 354) in Johnson City. The free program is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com, http://saps.us/.
Gem show
The final day of the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, Building 1, in Gray. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for children under 6.
Heritage
The Kingsport Historical Society will meet Nov. 16 at the main floor meeting room at the Kingsport Chamber. A meet and greet will be held at 10 a.m., with the program starting at 10:30 a.m. Every citizen who wants to learn more about the history of Kingsport is invited.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Holiday
The Kingsport Senior Center will host its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair Nov. 18-19 at the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Times are Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 423-765-9047.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will kick off the holiday season with "Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World" on Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be served between 6-7 p.m. The singalong will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Attendees will take home a one-of-a-kind, handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Tickets are available online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
LampLight Theater will host Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Dec. 3 from 9-10 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be food, crafts, a coloring contest, a visit with Santa and the Grinch, and a photo. Cost is $30 for the first child (1-12), $20 for additional child, and $10 for adults (13 and up). Additional photos are $10. Limited seating. Call 423-343-1766 to reserve your seats.
Jonesborough will host its annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Musical Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded to four entries. To register go to jonesboroughtn.org. Entry deadline is Dec. 6. For more information call Rachel Conger at 423-791-3869.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park’s is hosting StarWatch, an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories. The sessions are held in the observatories each Saturday night in November. If there is inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky will be held in the planetarium theater. This is a free event and does not require registration. StarWatch is hosted by the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club and Bays Mountain Planetarium. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Intro to Map and Compass on Nov. 17 and Winter Tree Keys on Dec. 1. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
National Players will perform William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” Nov. 13 in partnership with Pro-Art, the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center, and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The performance will take place at 3 p.m. in the Black Box Theater of the Gilliam Center for the Arts at UVA Wise. Tickets are $15 at the door, and all students are free to attend. Patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org.
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” through Nov. 20 at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and noon. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. A dinner theater option is available on Nov. 19. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts will present "Elf The Musical" through Nov. 20. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 518 State St. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. Tickets are on sale at paramountbristol.org/event/elf/!
The musical “Company” will be performed at Tusculum University Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for guests 14 and older. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3NfBYyn.
Barter Theatre will present "It’s A Wonderful Life" through Dec. 28 and "Over the River and Through the Woods" Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each visit: https://bartertheatre.com.
"Annie" will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
"Cats" will be presented March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
