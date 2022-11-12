Art

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues its 2022 Artisan Series with the November workshop “Evergreen Wreath Making.” The workshop will be held Nov. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Register by calling 276-523-1322.

