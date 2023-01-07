Art
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The program topic will be "The Joy of Bird Feeding — The Five Steps to Bird Feeding Mastery," presented by Kera and George Brewster, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Johnson City. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, located at 584 Lebanon Road in Colonial Heights.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
January Jams is returning to the Barter Theatre in 2023. The lineup includes a mix of styles from blues and rock to folk and Americana. The concert schedule is: Jan. 14, Tim Obrien Band; Jan. 19, Mike Farris; Jan. 20, Jon Sickley Trio with songs from the Road Band; Jan. 21, Fireside Collective with Olivia Jo; Jan. 27, A Midwinters Night with Dave Eggar and Friends; and Jan. 28, Jim Lauderdale; For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Barter Theatre website or call the box office at 276-628-3991.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his "Be Funny Tour" to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
A new exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" has debuted at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include a Winter Garden Seminar — Wild Edibles and Medicinals on Jan. 21. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
Theatre Bristol will open its 2023 season with Mark Twain’s "The Diaries of Adam and Eve." Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. Shows are scheduled for Feb. 9-14. For show times and to purchase tickets visit www.theatrebristol.org.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "On Golden Pond" Thursdays through Sundays, Jan. 20 through Feb. 5. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
"Annie" will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
"Cats" will be presented March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.