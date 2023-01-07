outandabout

Art

Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, "Good Grief," will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/FischmanGallery

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Tags

Recommended for you