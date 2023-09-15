Archery
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for its Beginner Archery Classes. Classes will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 27 through Oct. 25 in the Lynn View Community Center auditorium (257 Walker St.). Participants will use compound bows during the classes, and all equipment will be provided. The classes are for anyone ages 7 and up. For cost information and to register visit bit.ly/3QN08E9.
Art
Amateur photographers and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will showcase the natural beauty of Bristol’s largest park during the 17th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend, set for Oct. 7-8. The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages, including children and teens. All entries will be displayed online during the month following Wildlife Weekend, and prints of all prize-winning entries will be displayed at The Nature Center. This year’s contest will be conducted entirely online. The deadline for submitting photographs is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org or by email request at photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org.
Bike ride
Johnson City has partnered with Trek Bicycle Johnson City to host the first Worldwide Taco Trek ride Sept. 16. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a tailgate party featuring games in King Commons, 112 N. Commerce St. The Worldwide Taco Trek ride is set to start at 4 p.m. The family-friendly bike route begins at Trek Bicycle, 110 W. Market St., and takes riders through the Tree Streets to the Tweetsie Trail ending in downtown Johnson City. The ride takes approximately 30 minutes and is a little more than three miles. The first 200 participants will receive a free water bottle.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 584 Lebanon Road, Colonial Heights. The program will be "Birding the Lower Rio Grande Valley" given by Chuck Estes. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information go to birdingkingsport.org.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Brickle Duo, a husband-and-wife team featuring pianist Dr. David Brickle and violinist Dr. Marianna Brickle, will give a recital Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus. The recital is free and open to the public. This performance is sponsored by the Pro-Art Association and UVA Wise in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds and Clinch Valley Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.
Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. To purchase visit www.gaither.com.
Seven-time Grammy nominee Dave Eggar will present “Cello Song,” a romantic evening celebrating the powerful voice of the cello across the ages, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia. For ticket information and reservations visit proartva.org.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Blue October will perform at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston features Justin Furstenfeld, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye and Matt Noveskey. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
The Johnson City Community Concert Band will hold its 40th Anniversary Concert Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Seeger Chapel at Milligan University. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Steven Curtis Chapman will present "Acoustic Christmas" Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
49 Winchester with special guest Amythyst Kiah will perform Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present Journey's "Escape" Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
Rodney Carrington will be featured at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society holds dances at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Farm to table
The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council will host its annual farm to table dinner, Appalachian Fusion, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. at Serenity Knoll Farm & Cooking School in Jonesborough. For ticket information visit arcd.org/appfusion.
Festival
Bristol PepperFest returns Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on 6th Street in downtown Bristol. This free event, coordinated by Believe in Bristol, will feature culinary demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, sauces, food trucks and other “spicy” vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Bristol PepperFest will also include a cornhole tournament fundraiser for Believe in Bristol. Teams must register online in advance of the event at www.believeinbristol.org/pepperfest. Also, Quaker Steak & Lube will present its Triple Atomic Wing Challenge, giving eight contestants the opportunity to win prizes if they are the first to finish their plate of extreme wings. And Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers will have an Ultimate “Beat the Heat” Pepper Eating Competition. Preregister at www.believeinbristol.org/pepperfest.
Film
Tri-City Film Farm will be dedicated to theatrical screenings of classic, foreign and art house films in the Tri-Cities area. The first screening will be David Lynch's 1977 debut "Eraserhead" Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Wallace Theatre in Johnson City. For ticket information visit https://fb.me/e/1ce7jnPne.
Fundraiser
Tennesseans 4 Life is having a fundraising dinner and silent auction to raise money for local Pregnancy Support centers. A steak dinner with trimmings will be served Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ron Ramsey Agricultural Center, 140 Spurgeon Lane in Blountville (near the airport). Cost is $50 per person. Table sponsorships are available. For more information visit tennesseans4life.org or call 251-422-7777. Reservations: Mail check to P.O. Box 3622, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Heritage
Exchange Place Living History Farm will hold its Fall Folk Arts Festival — a celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season — Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from noon until 5 p.m. For ticket information call 423-288-6071 or visit exchangeplacetn.org.
Unicoi County Heritage Museum has a collection of Blue Ridge Pottery, Cash Pottery, History and War Rooms, Greasy Cove Schoolhouse and other displays in the former superintendent’s home, 527 Federal Hatchery Road, Erwin. Hours are 1-5 p.m. May through the first week in October then weekends in October. For more information call 423-743-9449.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
The Washington County-Jonesborough Library will host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This new program is free and open to all. Performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. All ages welcome. For more information visit wclibrarytn.org or call 423-753-1800.
Planetarium
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe” is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through Dec. 31. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For show times visit https://www.baysmountain.com/planetarium/.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Skateboarding
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is offering Beginner Skateboarding classes at the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark, 2016 Brickyard Park Drive. Classes will take place from 6-7 p.m. every Monday from Sept. 18 through Oct. 16. Participants will learn the basics of skateboarding in a friendly, safe environment. Parents are encouraged to remain onsite during the class. Bring your own skateboard if you like. Water will be provided. The lessons are open for boys and girls ages 6 to 12. For cost information and to register visit bit.ly/47S749e. You can also click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “skateboarding” in the search bar.
Storytelling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. Peter Chand will present a colorful array of traditional stories from India Sept. 19-23. Reservations are strongly recommended. To purchase tickets visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open weekends only in September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad will remain open for the summer season until the end of September. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present “In the Valley” now through Sept. 24. For reservations and ticket information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Where the Red Fern Grows" now through Nov. 3. For ticket information call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Misery" now through Nov. 4. For ticket information call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "To Kill a Mockingbird" now through Nov. 4. For ticket information call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Clue" now through Nov. 5. For ticket information call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "Crazy For You" featuring memorable Gershwin tunes such as “I Got Rhythm,” “They Can't Take That Away from Me” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, Oct. 13-29. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Trains
Clinchfield Railroad Museum in Erwin is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open seven days a week from 1-5 p.m. May to October for viewing a collection of one-of-a-kind Clinchfield Railroad artifacts. The museum is located at 527 Federal Hatchery Road. Call 423-743-9449 or 423-743-8923 for more information.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Walk for Wellness
Healthy Kingsport will host its sixth annual Walk for Wellness Health Expo Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education in downtown Kingsport. This free event is designed to build community and increase interest in physical fitness and will feature a Kid’s Zone designated for youth fitness that includes the Kingsport Axmen baseball inflatable and mascot, face painting and a number of physical activity games. A group walk to take place at 11 a.m. to kick off the expo. For more information call 423-392-8837 or email dclemons@healthykingsport.org.
Yoga
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is offering Yoga for Moms. The class will take place every Tuesday now through Oct. 10 at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The hour-long classes start at 1:30 p.m. and cost $5 per class. The class is designed for participants of all levels. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3OG3INH.
