Archery

Kingsport Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for its Beginner Archery Classes. Classes will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 27 through Oct. 25 in the Lynn View Community Center auditorium (257 Walker St.). Participants will use compound bows during the classes, and all equipment will be provided. The classes are for anyone ages 7 and up. For cost information and to register visit bit.ly/3QN08E9.





