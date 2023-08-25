Art
Amateur photographers and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will showcase the natural beauty of Bristol’s largest park during the 17th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend, set for Oct. 7-8. The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages, including children and teens. All entries will be displayed online during the month following Wildlife Weekend, and prints of all prize-winning entries will be displayed at The Nature Center. This year’s contest will be conducted entirely online. The deadline for submitting photographs is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org or by email request at photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions for "A Christmas Carol" Aug. 26-27 at 512 State St., Bristol. Roles are available for adults, teens and children. Auditions will be held Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.theatrebristol.org/audition for information, the audition form, and available roles. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
The Johnson City Community Concert Band will present a free outdoor concert, "Making Music at the Commons," Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at King Commons Park, 112 N. Commerce St., Johnson City. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Pro-Art will present Afro-Puerto Rican ensemble Kadencia on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in Mountain Empire Community College’s Goodloe Center in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and Pro-Art’s 47th season. For ticket information and reservations visit proartva.org.
The 2023 Bert Street Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent in a comfortable, family-friendly setting. The concerts will be held Fridays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center amphitheater, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the amphitheater’s tiered seating area. The concert series includes a kids zone and the Tri-Cities Roadhouse food truck. Florencia & the Feeling will perform Sept. 1. Immediately following the music, a movie showing of "Princess and the Frog" will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Anthony Gray and Jiyeon Lee will present a piano recital featuring three contrasting works of the genre by Mozart, Scriabin and Brahms Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The recital is free and open to the public. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and UVA Wise in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds and Clinch Valley Concert Series. For more information or to make reservations visit proartva.org.
Harlan County Grass will perform at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, Sept. 2 from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 276-466-0026.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present "Saturday Night Fever" Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Blue October will perform at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston features Justin Furstenfeld, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye and Matt Noveskey. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
LifeBridge Christian Church will host a free clean comedy show with Drew Davis Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. LifeBridge Christian Church is located at 617 Donelson Drive, Kingsport, directly behind Andrew Jackson Elementary School.
Rodney Carrington will be featured at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Dance
The Kingsport Senior Center will host a Hoedown Celebration Sept. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The event is for seniors age 50 and older and will feature music and barbecue. For cost information and to register, visit the front office of the Kingsport Senior Center or visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society holds dances at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
Unicoi County Heritage Museum has a collection of Blue Ridge Pottery, Cash Pottery, History and War Rooms, Greasy Cove Schoolhouse and other displays in the former superintendent’s home, 527 Federal Hatchery Road, Erwin. Hours are 1-5 p.m. May through the first week in October then weekends in October. For more information call 423-743-9449.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will show a free movie for children and teens Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. Movie-goers will enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
The Washington County-Jonesborough Library will host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This new program is free and open to all. Performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. All ages welcome. For more information visit wclibrarytn.org or call 423-753-1800.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. Show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Stop by through Sept. 3 and learn why saber tooth cats are noteworthy to the Gray Fossil Site. Fossil and Artifact I.D. Night will be held Aug. 29 from 4-6 p.m. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. Storyteller Corinne Stavish will perform Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. To purchase tickets visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad will remain open for the summer season until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Music Man" Sept. 1-17. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will debut "The Mockingbird Sings" on its ARTspace stage Sept. 7-11. Tickets are on sale now for this limited engagement staged reading and live music presentation at www.theatrebristol.org/tickets.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
Clinchfield Railroad Museum in Erwin is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open seven days a week from 1-5 p.m. May to October for viewing a collection of one-of-a-kind Clinchfield Railroad artifacts. The museum is located at 527 Federal Hatchery Road. Call 423-743-9449 or 423-743-8923 for more information.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a steam train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Sept. 16. Participants will enjoy the beauty of Western North Carolina while riding the rails behind a steam engine in vintage passenger railroad cars. To sign up for the excursion visit www.wataugavalleynrhs.org.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
