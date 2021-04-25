Art
Entries are being sought for the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition. There are three levels of competition: youth, amateur and proficient. Categories are nature, pictorial and the Carrie Penley Special Theme: geometric shapes. The contest opens April 26, and the deadline to enter is May 8 at 3 p.m. Entries can be turned in at Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop, 214 E. Center St., Kingsport, or mailed to Ann Fortney, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport. The exhibition will be held May 23 through June 29 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Entry fee is $5 per print. For more information contact Ann Fortney at anniepenjacc2@aol.com or (423) 914-5453.
The Kingsport Art Guild will host the 55th Appalachian Art Show now through May 17 in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel has reopened to the public with limited hours and limited capacity. The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. The carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning. Guests should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Guests will enter on the farmers market side or Food City side of the building and will exit through Carousel Park.
Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held May 23 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required of all customers and vendors. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more.
Heritage
The StoryTown Radio Show takes a trip through the great outdoors as they explore East Tennessee’s wild side April 26 at 7 p.m. The show streams live on the StoryTown Facebook page.
The Netherland Inn will reopen to the public for tours beginning May 1. Tours will be offered Saturdays and Sundays through October at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for youth ages 7-17. Tours will begin at the visitors center off the parking lot behind the Inn at 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport. Guests are asked to wear a mask and to follow small-group protocols. Weekday group tours may be arranged by calling (423) 245-5549.
The Chester Inn Museum’s award-winning series History Happy Hour is returning for a fifth year. Presentations are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from March through November. On May 20, Kim Floyd with the North Carolina Craft Beverage Museum and Jeffrey Irvin with the Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast will speak on “A Friend in Mead is a Friend Indeed.” For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library invites adults to join an online meeting of the After Hours Book Club on April 29 at 6 p.m. April’s book selection is Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” A link to the Google Meet will be posted on the library’s event calendar and Facebook the day of the event.
Nature
Natural Tunnel State Park will host spring bird walks at 9 a.m. on May 1, 8 and 22. Join volunteer Randy Smith for an easy guided bird walk. Binoculars and field guides will not be available due to COVID restrictions, so guests are encouraged to bring their own. The hike will take place on the Birding and Wildlife Trail, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at the Blockhouse Parking Lot. Free.
Scavenger hunt
Fifteen bronze animal sculptures have been installed in various locations throughout downtown Johnson City. Clues for the “Wildabout Walkabout” scavenger hunt are available at various downtown businesses and through curbside pickup at the Johnson City Public Library. The clues may also be accessed on the Downtown Johnson City website at www.downtownjc.com/wildabout. The sculptures are located around the Johnson City Public Library, in and around King Commons, and along Main and Market streets.
Symphony
Symphony of the Mountains’ Winds, Brass and Percussion players will present the family-friendly outdoor concert “Spring Winds” at the Allandale Mansion amphitheater May 2 at 3 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, with children and students admitted free. Tickets are on sale at the symphony office or online at www.symphonyofthemountains.org. For more information call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present “A Trip Down Memory Lane” April 26 at the Moonlite Theater in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Please order online at www.bartertheatre.com or call the box office at (276) 628-3991. Patrons can also order a “Moonlite Munchies” snack (gluten and allergy free) by calling (276) 628-3991. For more information visit www.barter theatre.com or www.meccacademy.org.
LampLight Theatre will present its brand-new musical dramedy “Just Dream” through May 2. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $12 for adults and $7 for students. (Free for children 5 and under.) For reservations and more information contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com online.
Barter Theatre has announced its 2021 spring season at the Moonlite Drive-In. Leading off the spring is William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” showing through May 14. Also at the Moonlite this spring is C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe,” showing through May 15. At Barter’s Moonlite Drive-In, families are able to watch live theater from the comfort of their cars in a completely safe environment. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the Barter box office (276) 628-3991.
Trains
On May 16, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its spring excursion — a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the mountains and countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City to the Nantahala Gorge. Passengers may choose seating in either tourist coach class or open coach class. All cars have restrooms. Prices are $94 for adults and $75 for children. Meal options are available. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org. Click on the “Excursions” link. Ticket purchases must be made no later than May 6 at 6 p.m. For more information email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has debuted its newest exhibit, “As Fast as Birds Can Fly: The ET & WNC (Tweetsie) Railroad.” The exhibit will include several artifacts from the ET & WNC’s storied history, as well as photographs taken by people who worked on and for the railroad line. The ET & WNC exhibit will be on display at the museum through August. The museum, located at 110 S 2nd Ave., is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
