Art
The Kingsport Art Guild is accepting entries for the 55th Appalachian Art Show, a juried show for fine art from the southern Appalachian region. The show will be exhibited April 5 through May 17 in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport. Artists 16 years and older are invited to submit artwork completed in the past two years. A complete list of guidelines, fees, prizes and instructions for online entry can be found at www.kingsportartguild.com. Deadline for entry is March 21.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough is looking for vendors and artists for a series of markets. The dates of the markets are Feb. 26-27, March 5-6, May 7-8, June 11-12, and July 9-10. Due to the need to social distance, space for vendors and artists is limited. Vendor criteria, booth space and logistics can be found at https://townofjonesborough.regfox.com/mckinney-center-markets. For more information call the McKinney Center at (423) 753-0562.
Black History Month
East Tennessee State University will host a “Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter Discussion” on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. A diverse discussion panel will present different perspectives on the topic. Go to bit.ly/2Z453Ey to access Zoom information.
StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. with a livestream production filled with stories of local African American leaders who have made a difference in Washington County and across the country. The production will present stories about Dr. Hezekiah Hankel, a doctor and educator responsible for establishing Langston High School. The Heritage Alliance will present a story on Black History in their usual segment, “Ask the Historian.” Wayne Winkler will share stories about the Melungeon culture. StoryTown is partnering with Black in Appalachia and William Isom this month and will present a segment from their popular podcast series. Also joining the cast remotely will be musical artist Jae’zus. Visit StoryTown Radio Show on Facebook. For more information contact Jules Corriere at (423) 753-0562.
The Zuzu African Acrobats will perform Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. both in person in East Tennessee State University’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium on the first floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center and simulcast via Zoom. This group performs traditional Kenyan acrobatic skills set to high-energy beats. Seating for this free event in the Culp Auditorium is limited and socially distanced, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those in attendance must follow ETSU COVID-19 guidelines. Go to bit.ly/372iEAw to access Zoom information.
As part of Northeast State Community College’s Black History Month events, vocalist Jonathan Blanchard will present a Zoom concert on “Music that Fueled the Civil Rights Movement” on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Blanchard will include a question-and-answer session as well. The Zoom link is https://northeaststate.zoom.us/s/92202997506 and the meeting ID is 922 0299 7506.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel has reopened to the public with limited hours and limited capacity. In February, the carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. The carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning. Guests should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Guests will enter on the farmers market side or Food City side of the building and will exit through Carousel Park.
Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held Feb. 28 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required of all customers and vendors. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more.
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild the Model City Murlocs every Saturday in February from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashland Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library will host Minecraft Night on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Be the first to make it through the maze and back out again. Join on Discord at discord.gg/PzGXxMX to chat and access the realm link. All ages welcome. This event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
The Kingsport Public Library will host an online meeting of the After Hours Book Club on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. February’s book selection is Kim Michele Richardson’s novel “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” A link to the Google Meet will be posted on the library’s event calendar and Facebook the day of the event. For more information call (423) 224-2539.
The Kingsport Public Library will host Among Us Night on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Participants will try to keep the spaceship from falling apart while deciding who is the imposter trying to prevent our survival. Open to all ages. Join the library’s Discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
Colonial Heights Library, 149 Pactolus Road, will host a Drive-In Storytime on March 2 at 10 a.m. in celebration of Read Across America Day. Books will be provided for reading in your vehicle, and there will be prizes, take-home crafts and books available for checkout. The event is limited to the first 15 families to apply. Call (423) 239-1100 to reserve your parking spot.
Nature
Reedy Creek Bicycles is leading nighttime bike rides at Bays Mountain Park. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. and lasts one to two hours. There are no age or skill level restrictions for this free program. Please wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended. All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails. A ride will be held Feb. 23, subject to weather and trail conditions. Call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center, and park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the Nature Center. Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Theater
The American Shakespeare Center’s “Othello” will stream through Feb. 24 via the Pro-Art Association. The show is shot in four-camera cinema quality and presented live from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse.Get your free streaming code and link to watch by visiting proartva.org/othello. You can stream the performance on any device that has a web browser, and Pro-Art staff will be glad to troubleshoot if viewers need technical assistance. This event will count as a cultural credit activity for UVA-Wise students. For more information visit proartva.org or call (276) 376-4520.
LampLight Theatre is hosting the musical revue “Shenanigans 2021” featuring some nostalgic Broadway show tunes. The show will be performed Feb. 21, Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Saturday matinees will be held at 2 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to performances. The cost of admission for all performances is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A dinner option is also available on March 6 at 5:30 p.m. Dinner theater is $30 for adults and $22 for students. For show reservations or more information call the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Trains
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, has reopened to the public. The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome. A preregistration link is provided to encourage patrons to schedule a time to visit: https://tinyurl.com/y3ba5uto. The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign. For more information call (423) 439-6838.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.