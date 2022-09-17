Art

Paintings from the “Paint Kingsport 2022!” art show have moved from the Renaissance Center to Impressions Fine Art, 246 Broad St. The show, which depicts scenes of Kingsport by local plein air artists, will be on display at its new location through Sept. 18. All paintings are painted by local artists from the Kingsport Art Guild and feature scenes painted on location in downtown Kingsport, Bays Mountain, Exchange Place and more. 

