Art
“Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music, 1972-1981” is now on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “Honky Tonk” is a collection of photographs taken by renowned photographer, filmmaker, teacher and author Henry Horenstein. Horenstein’s images capture performers like Dolly Parton, Doc Watson, Loretta Lynn and Del McCoury throughout their careers. “Honky Tonk” will be on display through March 28.
“Tennessee Fancy: Decorative Arts of Northeast Tennessee” will be on display April 1 through Oct. 31 at the William King Museum of Art’s Cultural Heritage Gallery. Masks and social distancing are required in the building. The museum, located in Abingdon, Virginia, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628 5005 x113.
Who is the person behind the portrait? Starting April 22, the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, will present a survey of 18th and 19th century paintings titled “A Painting Tradition.” This exhibition looks at the importance of the portrait and the figure in Europe and America. From military portraits and members of the aristocracy, to the working class and beloved horses, it explores the various styles of portrait and figure painting that were prevalent from the Georgian to Victorian periods in Europe and through the Early and Revolutionary periods in America. “A Painting Tradition” will be on display through Sept. 19.
High school students in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District are invited to submit entries for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The theme for this year’s contest is “Backroads and Byways.” Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district office by 5 p.m. on April 21. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a 9th District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. The second and third place selections will be on display in one of the 9th District offices. For more information call (276) 525-1405.
Tickets for Masterpiece Reveal are now available. This year’s event will be an in-person and online hybrid event. The event will feature an exhibit of 125 works of art, and each ticket holder will receive one of these works. The artwork, which has been donated by regional artists, includes such mediums as watercolor, acrylic, ceramics, fabric art, jewelry and woodwork. The live event that will be aired April 23 at 7 p.m. Ticket price is $25. For more information and to purchase tickets visit mckinneycenter.com. Jonesborough’s McKinney Center will also host a silent auction including gift baskets from downtown businesses, large works of art, packs of art supplies, and more. The items in the auction will be included in a silent auction photo album on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page starting on April 19. Bidding will end on April 23 at 8 p.m.
“Grounded,” a new exhibit by artist Mark Bradley-Shoup, is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through April 25. “Grounded” focuses primarily on the exploration of architectural form and how it interacts with space. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For information on exhibitions or events visit williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough is looking for vendors and artists for a series of markets. The dates of the markets are May 7-8, June 11-12, and July 9-10. Due to the need to social distance, space for vendors and artists is limited. Vendor criteria, booth space and logistics can be found at https://townofjonesborough.regfox.com/mckinney-center-markets. Call (423) 753-0562.
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, has announced a call for artists for its biennial exhibition, “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands.” The call is open to artists working in any media — painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles, mixed media, video or performance art — in the geographic areas of Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Southern West Virginia, and Eastern Kentucky. The exhibition will open Sept. 30. Deadline for submissions is July 19. For more information call (276) 628-5005 x106. Submission fee of $20 is required upon entry.
Ballet
The Kingsport Ballet will stage the ballet classic “Coppelia” April 16-17 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. The plan is for audiences to attend the ballet in person in limited numbers as well as virtually. Should that change in the coming months, audiences will be able to purchase livestream tickets. More information will be available closer to the show date.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel has reopened to the public with limited hours and limited capacity. The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. The carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning. Guests should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Guests will enter on the farmers market side or Food City side of the building.
Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held May 23 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more.
Easter
Jonesborough will host its first-ever Easter Shop Hop Scavenger Hunt April 1-3. Clues will be released leading attendees to prizes that will be found at various downtown locations. Prizes can be redeemed at locations April 1-3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Easter Bunny may even be spotted as he strolls through downtown hiding eggs and hopping along. Clues will be announced on the Main Street Jonesborough Facebook page on the morning of April 1. A clue sheet will also be available for pickup at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. This event is being held in place of Jonesborough’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza. For more information visit Jonesborough.com.
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host the Doggie Hop Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt in downtown Jonesborough on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will kick off at Mill Spring Park, where attendees will pick up their scavenger hunt instructions. The hunt will lead participants around some of downtown’s most popular attractions, while participants stop at participating merchants to obtain an Easter egg containing the clue to their next stop. Some Easter eggs will be filled with doggie treats and prizes to be redeemed at various Jonesborough merchants. Those who complete the entire scavenger hunt will receive an Easter goodie bag for their dog from Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique. Tickets for the event are $5 per dog and can be purchased in advance at TennesseeTails.com or on the day of the event (subject to availability). There is no charge for human companions. Proceeds will be donated to the Washington County Animal Shelter. The event will take place rain or shine.
LampLight Theatre will present the Easter musical “More Than Just a Man” through April 11. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is now open for 2021, and visitors can expect to find two new exhibits on display. The first exhibit is “Black in Appalachia: African American History in Kingsport,” a traveling exhibit on loan from the Kingsport Archives. It will be on display through July 4. The second exhibit is “From Here to There: A Brief History of Transportation in Jonesborough.” This exhibit traces the evolution of travel from horse and carriage through railroad and automobile and explores the impact that road, railroad, and air travel had on the area. In March and April the museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m, There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. Face coverings are available for a $1 donation. For more information call (423) 753-4580.
The Chester Inn Museum’s award-winning series History Happy Hour is returning for a fifth year. Presentations are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from March through November. On April 15, Dr. Robert Turpin with Lees-McRae College will speak on “Black Cyclists in the United States, 1880-1910.” For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
Nature
Johnson City Parks and Recreation is offering four bluebell wildflower hikes. Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of naturalized bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee, and they only bloom for a short time. The bluebells will be the centerpiece of four, slow-paced strolls around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy other park features. The wildflower hikes are scheduled April 2 from 6 to 7:15 p.m., April 3 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. or 1 to 2:15 p.m., April 5 from 10 to 11:15 a.m., and April 6 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The hikes are free, and no registration is necessary. All ages are welcome. Meet at the Winged Deer Park disc golf parking lot (off Carroll Creek Road). For more information call 423-283-5821.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium’s Nature Center, park trails and animal habitat area are open. Guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the Nature Center. Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Scavenger hunt
Fifteen bronze animal sculptures have been installed in various locations throughout downtown Johnson City. Clues for the “Wildabout Walkabout” scavenger hunt are available at various downtown businesses and through curbside pickup at the Johnson City Public Library. The clues may also be accessed on the Downtown Johnson City website at www.downtownjc.com/wildabout. The sculptures are located around the Johnson City Public Library, in and around King Commons, and along Main and Market streets.
Summer camp
Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray is now enrolling campers for summer. Campers ages 6-12 will enjoy a week of art activities and science experiments. Camp fees include activity and experiment supplies, outdoor play, and exploration time in the exhibit spaces, plus a Hands On! T-shirt. Camps will be all day — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dates are June 21-25, July 12-16, and July 26-30. Early registration is recommended, as spaces are very limited this year. Registrations more than two weeks in advance will receive a $25 early-bird discount. Cost is $250 for members and $275 for non-members. Register at https://visithandson.org/summer-camp/ or call (423) 434-4263.
Theater
Barter Theatre has announced its 2021 spring season at the Moonlite Drive-In starting April 8. Leading off the spring is William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Also at the Moonlite this spring is C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.” At Barter’s Moonlite Drive-In, families are able to watch live theater from the comfort of their cars in a completely safe environment. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the Barter box office (276) 628-3991.
Trains
Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, will welcome guests back beginning April 2 with an emphasis on safety measures to ensure an enjoyable time for all. All guests will be required by state law to wear face coverings and will be asked to social distance from other guests. The park has also instituted extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures to maintain the safety of its facilities. All visitors (including season pass holders) are required to obtain advance tickets for a specific day and train ride time. General admission tickets are on sale now. Tickets and Golden Rail Season Passes can be purchased online at https://tweetsie.com or by phone at 877-TWEETSIE (893-3874). Golden Rail Season Pass holders can call this number to reserve a date and train ride time. Tickets for Day Out With Thomas (June 11-20) are also available now and also must be purchased in advance, along with a reserved train ride time.
On May 16, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its spring excursion — a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the mountains and countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City to the Nantahala Gorge. Passengers may choose seating in either tourist coach class or open coach class. All cars have restrooms. Prices are $94 for adults and $75 for children. Meal options are available. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org. Click on the “Excursions” link. Ticket purchases must be made no later than May 6 at 6 p.m. For more information email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, has reopened to the public. The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome. A preregistration link is provided to encourage patrons to schedule a time to visit: https://tinyurl.com/y3ba5uto. The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign. For more information call (423) 439-6838.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has debuted its newest exhibit, “As Fast as Birds Can Fly: The ET & WNC (Tweetsie) Railroad.” The exhibit will include several artifacts from the ET & WNC’s storied history, as well as photographs taken by people who worked on and for the railroad line. The ET & WNC exhibit will be on display at the museum through August. The museum, located at 110 S 2nd Ave., is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call (423) 753-1010.
