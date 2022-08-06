Art

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will host an open house for fall classes Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is underway for all upcoming classes. Faculty will be present for questions and demonstrations. Registration will be open until Aug. 20 for most classes. Students can register online at mckinneycenter.com. For more information contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or 423-753-0562.

