Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held Feb. 28 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required of all customers and vendors. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more.
Gardening
Writer, seed saver and food visionary Chris Smith will speak on “Exploring Diversity in Growing Food” on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register see the SAPS web page: http://saps.us/. Smith’s book, “The Whole Okra: A Seed to Stem Celebration,” won a James Beard Foundation Award in 2020. He is also the co-host of “The Okra Podcast.”
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance will offer a history-themed team trivia challenge on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The event encourages friendly competition for participants who answer questions pertaining to general historical knowledge. Teams (of up to six people) can register for this virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will kick off on Zoom at 7 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The event is family friendly and open to all ages. Cost is $5 per team. You can sign your team up for trivia at Heritageall.org. Like and follow the organization on Facebook for more information.
StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. with a livestream production filled with stories of local African American leaders who have made a difference in Washington County and across the country. The production will present stories about Dr. Hezekiah Hankel, a doctor and educator responsible for establishing Langston High School. The Heritage Alliance will present a story on Black History in their usual segment, “Ask the Historian.” Wayne Winkler will share stories about the Melungeon culture. StoryTown is partnering with Black in Appalachia and William Isom this month and will present a segment from their popular podcast series. Also joining the cast remotely will be musical artist Jae’zus. Visit StoryTown Radio Show on Facebook. For more information contact StoryTown Director Jules Corriere at (423) 753-0562.
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild, the Model City Murlocs, every Saturday in February from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashland Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library invites you to the first in a series of Star Wars universe based trivia, Star Wars Trivia Night: The Mandalorian, on Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Kahoot! A link to the Kahoot Trivia will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and event calendar on the evening of the event.
Nature
Reedy Creek Bicycles is leading nighttime bike rides at Bays Mountain Park. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. and lasts one to two hours. There are no age or skill level restrictions for this free program. Please wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended. All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails. A ride will be held Feb. 23, subject to weather and trail conditions. Call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center, and park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the Nature Center. Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information call (423) 229-9447.
Theater
Barter Theatre will be offering a free online Valentine’s weekend performance of Audrey Cefaly’s play “Maytag Virgin.” The play will be presented as a recorded reading by Barter actors, and married couple, Nicholas and Wendy Piper. “Maytag Virgin” will be available on Barter’s website through Feb. 14. Go to www.bartertheatre.com to register.
The American Shakespeare Center’s “Othello” will stream Feb. 18-24 via the Pro-Art Association. The show is shot in four-camera cinema quality and presented live from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse.Get your free streaming code and link to watch by visiting proartva.org/othello. You can stream the performance on any device that has a web browser, and Pro-Art staff will be glad to troubleshoot if viewers need technical assistance. This event will count as a cultural credit activity for UVA-Wise students. For more information visit proartva.org or call (276) 376-4520.
LampLight Theatre will host the musical revue “Shenanigans 2021” featuring some nostalgic Broadway show tunes Feb. 19 through March 7. The production will run three weekends, Feb. 19-21, Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Saturday matinees will be held at 2 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to performances. The cost of admission for all performances is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A dinner option is also available on March 6 at 5:30 p.m. Dinner theater is $30 for adults and $22 for students. For reservations call the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Trains
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, has reopened to the public. The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome. A preregistration link is provided to encourage patrons to schedule a time to visit: https://tinyurl.com/y3ba5uto. The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign. For more information call (423) 439-6838.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call (423) 753-1010.
Valentine’s Day
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an outdoor showcase by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Bundle up and join the fun at the International Storytelling Plaza on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cast members will perform both romantic and not-so-romantic songs from shows the theater plans to open later this year. Details will be announced at the event. There will also be a collection bin for non-perishable foods for the Jonesborough Food Pantry, a donation jar for the JRT, and concessions will be sold. You may bring a chair or just find a place to stand (please socially distance) and enjoy the JRT entertainment.
