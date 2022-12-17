Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will sing during Candlelight Christmas Evenings, scheduled Dec. 18 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Be Funny Tour” to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a
water bottle. No concessions
available on site.
Heritage
A new exhibit titled “Eight Myths About Appalachia” has debuted at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Holiday
Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days — Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $25, and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit. Guests will enjoy a catered snack from Food City, a glass of fruit “tea,” beautiful Christmas decorations with photo opportunities, time to make an ornament to take home, and even a dance in the parlor. An adult must remain with the child during the event. There is no ticket charge for the accompanying adult, but they will not receive a snack or do a craft. To register visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link. Then enter “Holiday Tea” in the search bar.
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is holding its annual Christmas tours. Visit the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontier families and learn about the Christmas Traditions of 1791. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 423-538-7396.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present the 27th annual Festival of Trees through Dec. 31. Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees during regular museum hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There will also be special “night viewings” from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Regular admission rates apply: Adults $5, children 6-12 $3, and under 6 free. Call 276-523-1322.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Light Up the Night — New Year’s Hike on Jan. 1 at midnight and and Winter Garden Seminar — Wild Edibles and Medicinals on Jan. 21. To preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” through Dec. 18. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go
online to jonesboroughtheatre.
com.
LampLight Theatre will present “Scrinch: The Musical,” a Victorian steampunk Christmas musical, through Dec. 18. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children 5 and under. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcomed. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present “Elf The Musical” through Dec. 18. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 506 State St. in the ARTspace Theatre. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. Tickets are on sale at theatrebristol.org.
Barter Theatre will present “It’s A Wonderful Life” through Dec. 28 and “Over the River and Through the Woods” through Dec. 24. For a full schedule of
Barter Theatre shows and more information visit https://barter
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 “O” scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsport modeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.