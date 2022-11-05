Art
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on Nov. 12 in the studio of the Kingsport Carousel (350 Clinchfield St). The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break for lunch (bring your own or eat downtown). The cost is $85, and the class is for participants ages 13 and up. All materials will be provided. Register online at www.engagekingsport.com or call 423-392-8414. Online sales will end 48 hours prior to the class.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues its 2022 Artisan Series with the November workshop “Evergreen Wreath Making.” The workshop will be held Nov. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Register by calling 276-523-1322.
Auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the JRT Warehouse near Wetlands, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Park Road. For more information contact Tom Flagg at stagecraftaprimer@gmail.com.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 19-20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, famous for such hits as “Mr. Bojangles” and albums like “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Symphony of the Mountains will host “Honoring our Veterans” Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmer Market. The Voices of the Mountains will be joined by the SOTM Brass Quintet and Boys Scouts Troop 240 Color Guard from Gray for a concert of patriotic music honoring veterans. Admission is $20 for adults, with veterans, children and students admitted free. For more information call 423-392-8423.
Judah & the Lion will perform at the East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Gem show
A Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, Building 1, in Gray. Times are Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for children under 6.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Holiday
The 43th annual Christmas Connection will be held in the main convention hall at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11-12. This artisan and craft fair will feature unique gifts including country crafts, home décor, fine wood and leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery, baked goods and more. Local food trucks will be set up outside the convention center. Admission is free. For more information visit www.engagekingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host “Home for the Holidays” Nov. 18 from 6-8:30 p.m. The evening will begin with dinner and music, followed by a guided tour of the museum. Tickets are $35 per person and will be sold through Nov. 9. Call 276-523-1322.
The Kingsport Senior Center will host its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair Nov. 18-19 at the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Times are Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 423-765-9047.
LampLight Theater will host Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Dec. 3 from 9-10 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be food, crafts, a coloring contest, a visit with Santa and the Grinch, and a photo. Cost is $30 for the first child (1-12), $20 for additional child, and $10 for adults (13 and up). Additional photos are $10. Limited seating. Call 423-343-1766 to reserve your seats.
Jonesborough will host its annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Musical Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded to four entries. To register go to jonesboroughtn.org. Entry deadline is Dec. 6. For more information call Rachel Conger at 423-791-3869.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park’s is hosting StarWatch, an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories. The sessions are held in the observatories each Saturday night in November. If there is inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky will be held in the planetarium theater. This is a free event and does not require registration. StarWatch is hosted by the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club and Bays Mountain Planetarium. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Intro to Map and Compass on Nov. 17 and Winter Tree Keys on Dec. 1. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Singles
Single Vision single adult ministry will host meal time followed by a concert of Jim Croce’s top songs Nov. 7 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Bring your own box or bag meal to eat. Tea, coffee and water will be provided. The meal is at 6:30 p.m., and the music will begin around 7:30. No reservations needed. Enter the church behind Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home through the fellowship hall door labeled “Single Vision enter here.”
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Nov. 11-20 at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and noon. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. A dinner theater option is available on Nov. 19. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts will present "Elf The Musical" Nov. 11-20. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 518 State St. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. Tickets are on sale at paramountbristol.org/event/elf/!
The musical “Company” will be performed at Tusculum University Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for guests 14 and older. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3NfBYyn.
Barter Theatre will present "It’s A Wonderful Life" Nov. 12 through Dec. 28 and "Over the River and Through the Woods" Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each visit: https://bartertheatre.com.
"Annie" will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
