The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on Nov. 12 in the studio of the Kingsport Carousel (350 Clinchfield St). The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break for lunch (bring your own or eat downtown). The cost is $85, and the class is for participants ages 13 and up. All materials will be provided. Register online at www.engagekingsport.com or call 423-392-8414. Online sales will end 48 hours prior to the class.

