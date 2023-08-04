Art
Amateur photographers and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will showcase the natural beauty of Bristol’s largest park during the 17th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend, set for Oct. 7-8. The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages, including children and teens. All entries will be displayed online during the month following Wildlife Weekend, and prints of all prize-winning entries will be displayed at The Nature Center. This year’s contest will be conducted entirely online. The deadline for submitting photographs is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org or by email request at photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org.
Car show
Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Fest and Car Show will be held Aug. 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School. There will be concessions, Bingo, inflatables and live music.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host the Steel Creek Band Aug. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information call 276-466-0026.
“August under the Stars” has returned to Allandale Mansion in Kingsport with a lineup of jazz, blues and country music performers. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a free outdoor concert with friends and family. Gates open at 5 p.m., craft beer and food will go on sale at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Schedule of performers is: Aug. 10, The Everly Brothers Experience; and Aug. 17, The Beth Snapp Band.
Bristol's Border Bash will host Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French Aug. 11. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. The events rotate along State Street. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The 2023 Bert Street Concert Series will offer a mix of the area’s top talent in a comfortable, family-friendly setting. The concerts will be held Fridays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center amphitheater, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the amphitheater’s tiered seating area. The concert series includes a kids zone and the Tri-Cities Roadhouse food truck. This year’s concert schedule is: Aug. 11, The Polo Shirts; Aug. 25, Charlie Maples' and Sept. 1, Florencia & the Feeling. For more information call 423-283-5827.
The Johnson City Community Concert Band will present a free outdoor concert, "Making Music at the Commons," Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at King Commons Park, 112 N. Commerce St., Johnson City. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present "Saturday Night Fever" Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Blue October will perform at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston features Justin Furstenfeld, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye and Matt Noveskey. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
Rodney Carrington will be featured at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society holds dances at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Flower show
Shady Oaks Garden Club will present “Viewpoints,” a free standard flower show, Aug. 10 from 2-8 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atelier 133 and Fischman Gallery, 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City. In addition to the flower show, the gallery will have works by artists Nancy Jane Earnest and Janice Snapp on display. For more information contact Nancy Fischman at 423-430-8441 or visit shadyoaksgardenclub.org.
Fundraisers
The Crumley House will host its Polynesian Beach Party fundraiser Aug. 12. The Polynesian island themed gala begins at 6 p.m. and takes place at Cherokee Creek Farm, 359 Taylor Bridge Road, Jonesborough. The event will feature island-themed foods, music, dancing, auctions and games. Summer dresses, beach shirts and flip-flops are the preferred attire. Event and table sponsorships are now available, as are individual tickets. For more information visit crumleyhouse.com/beachparty or call 423-257-3644.
Gardening
Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton will host the Gardening Seminar Series Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room. Master gardener Ben Hunter will give a review of summer gardens — what went right and what went wrong; discuss planting a fall garden (any kind of vegetable is better than weeds); and discuss pruning blackberries, blueberries and fruit trees and renovation of strawberries. For more information call 423-543-5808.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Washington County-Jonesborough Library will host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This new program is free and open to all. Performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. All ages welcome. For more information visit wclibrarytn.org or call 423-753-1800.
The Kingsport Public Library will show a free movie for children and teens Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. Movie-goers will enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Outdoors
Due to last week’s inclement weather, the Kingsport Parks and Recreation “End of Summer” Bash was rescheduled for Aug. 5 at the Kingsport Miracle Field, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive. The free event will take place from 7- 9 p.m. and will include kickball, yard games, free slushes to the first 100 people and more. Families of all ages are invited. For more information call 423-343-9723.
Johnson City Parks and Recreation, Good Samaritan Ministries, 4thirTEEN, Rise Up!, Coalition for Kids, LXI, Freedom Hall Civic Center, and Johnson City Schools are partnering for a community-wide Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 6. The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center on the practice fields adjacent to Freedom Hall pool and will feature inflatables, carnival games, yard games, food, a live DJ, and more. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information call 423-283-5827.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. Show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Stop by through Sept. 3 and learn why saber tooth cats are noteworthy to the Gray Fossil Site. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. Storyteller Sufian Zhemukhov will perform Aug. 8-12. To purchase tickets or season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad will remain open for the summer season until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is open for the summer season. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Country Girls" through Aug. 12 at the Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Sense and Sensibility" through Aug. 19 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present Foggy Valley “All Shook Up” through Aug. 20. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Music Man" Sept. 1-17. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.