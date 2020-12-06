Art
The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum is scheduled to run through Dec. 11 with virtual and in-person programming and a special award to an artist whose work reflects the Black Lives Matter movement. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are encouraged to call (423) 439-4392 or email reecemus@etsu.edu to plan a visit ahead of time. For more information visit http://www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com.
“Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music, 1972-1981” is now on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “Honky Tonk” is a collection of photographs taken by renowned photographer, filmmaker, teacher and author Henry Horenstein. Horenstein’s images capture performers like Dolly Parton, Doc Watson, Loretta Lynn and Del McCoury throughout their careers. “Honky Tonk” will be on display through March 28, 2021.
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, is open to the public with a lineup of exhibitions and classes. Masks are required for all visitors age 10 and over, health permitting. To learn more about the class schedule or to register visit williamkingmuseum.org. For more information call (276) 628-5005.
Ballet
Bristol Ballet will present the company’s first on-screen production of “The Nutcracker” at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults. The Moonlite is located at 17555 Lee Highway in Abingdon, Virginia. The production is made possible through partnerships with The Barter Theatre, Blue Ridge Auto Group, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Food City and Eastman Credit Union. For tickets visit www.bristolballet.org.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance’s latest exhibit, “Women’s Suffrage in Washington County,” is now on display in the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum in Jonesborough. Visit the exhibit now until the end of 2020. For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
Holiday
Jonesborough’s Celebration of Trees will be held Dec. 7-27. The exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, which features six decorated live trees. At the center you can pick up a program that features a listing of more than 25 locations throughout the historic district where you can view over 30 decorated trees. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Call (423) 753-1010.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is celebrating Christmas with its traditional Christmas tours. During the tour you’ll travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791 when the Cobb family home is celebrating with decorations made of fresh greenery, lit by candles, and full of cheer. You will meet and rejoice with the Cobb family, the governor, and many of their friends and neighbors as you tour the historic homestead. Evening tours will conclude with an outdoor reception including a bonfire, cocoa and baked goods. A new daytime tour called “A Colonial Christmas” will feature a tour guide who will take you through the historic homestead during the day explaining the history of Christmas traditions that took place in East Tennessee. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Candlelight Christmas tours will be held Dec. 11 and 12. Daytime tours will be available during the weekdays of December. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry. To purchase tickets call (423) 538-7396 or visit www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Santa will visit the Chuckey Depot Train Museum in Jonesborough on Dec. 12 and 19 from noon to 3 p.m. Santa can be found on the back of the caboose in the Chuckey Depot parking lot, social distanced from visitors, but offering a warm welcome and Christmas cheer.
Jonesborough’s Gingerbread Village is on display in downtown storefront windows now through Christmas. Winners will receive prizes ranging from $100 to $500.
The Virginia Highlands Festival has partnered with The Martha Washington Inn & Spa for a special holiday craft market. The market runs weekends through Dec. 20, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors and vendors are required to wear masks while within the market. Vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing. Special events include live music and afternoon wine tastings. For more information visit vahighlandsfestival.org.
KCWC
Kingsport Christian Woman’s Connection will host a Ladies Luncheon Dec. 10 at The Emporium at LampLight Theatre, 146 Broad St. Registration begins at 10 a.m. There will be an auction of purses, jewelry and accessories from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Speaker will be Billy Wayne Arrington. Husbands and significant others are invited to attend this program. Seating will be limited to 35 to 40, and everyone will be required to wear a mask when not seated at your table. Reservations are required. Contact Theresa Archer at (423) 349-5393 or text Linda Rothwell at (423) 963-0883 no later than 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Looking for a way to connect with local gamers while stuck inside due to COVID? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild the Model City Murlocs! The group meets Saturdays in December from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Bored and stuck at home? The Kingsport Public Library invites you to try one of its Interactive Movie Night packs. Each pack contains an interactive script for the movie you select and the supplies needed for a fun movie night with friends or family. Packs are available as long as supplies last and are limited to one per household. Pick between “Polar Express,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Reserve your Movie Night pack at https://tinyurl.com/yysxo23u. You can pick it up at the Youth Services desk on the first floor of the library or via curbside pickup by calling the library at (423) 229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has installed a StoryWalk in Glen Bruce Park to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format. The library plans to change the stories quarterly, and new books will be announced on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Lifeguard training
A Lifeguard Training Course will be offered at the Kingsport Aquatic Center starting Dec. 18. (Pre-test and operations set-up Dec. 7-11.) Times are Dec. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Dec. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. This course will provide entry-level lifeguard participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illness until emergency medical services personnel take over. You will receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED (valid for two years). All courses are $200 for KAC or YMCA members, and $225 for non-members. Visit http://bit.ly/KAC_learn or call (423) 343-9758.
Lifeguard Instructor Training will be offered at the Kingsport Aquatic Center Dec. 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This class will train instructor candidates to teach the American Red Cross Lifeguarding, Lifeguarding Blended Learning, Shallow Water Lifeguarding, Waterpark Skills, CPR/AED for Professional Rescuers and Health Care Providers, Administering Emergency Oxygen and Bloodborne Pathogens Training courses and/or modules. Please register by Dec. 20. All courses are $200 for KAC or YMCA members, and $225 for non-members. Visit http://bit.ly/KAC_learn or call (423) 343-9758.
Music
Visit Johnson City will partner with The Down Home to host a drive-in concert in an effort to support the hospitality and entertainment industry. The drive-in concert is aimed at giving the community a safe, socially distanced space to enjoy live music. Scott Miller with special guests will perform Dec. 6. The concert will be hosted at The Mall at Johnson City. The parking lot will open at 2 p.m., and the show will begin at 4 p.m. The show will go on rain or shine with limited spaces available. A donation is suggested to reserve your space. Call Down Home at (423) 929-9822 for more information.
Nature
Reedy Creek Bicycles is leading nighttime bike rides at Bays Mountain Park. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. and lasts one to two hours. There are no age or skill level restrictions for this free program. Please wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended. All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails. Ride dates are Dec. 8 and 22, Jan. 12 and 26, and Feb. 9 and 23. All dates are subject to weather and trail conditions. Call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center, and park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the Nature Center. Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present the Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” Dec. 6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20. Times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students. and free for children 5 and under. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for patrons. Social distancing is enforced with seating. For reservations call (423) 343-1766.
Barter Theatre has announced plans for its Christmas at the Moonlite programming. Barter will be transforming the historic Moonlite Drive-In into a winter wonderland as its presents two family-friendly Christmas classics, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the fun and heartwarming musical “Frosty.” Christmas at the Moonlite runs through Dec. 23. For tickets and more information visit bartertheatre.com. “A Christmas Carol” will also stream Dec. 7-20. The free performance is sponsored by Pro-Art. Get your free streaming code and link to watch by emailing pro-art@uvawise.edu or by calling (276) 376-4520.
Theatre Bristol will air “A Christmas Carol” on radio station 89.5 WETS. Details will be announced at www.theatrebristol.org throughout November and December. The program will also be available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website at no charge, but donations of the value of a ticket or two are appreciated and needed. To donate online visit www.theatrebristol.org/donate or mail a check to 512 State, Bristol, TN 37620.
Barter Theatre will be holding its 21st annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights online. The event is scheduled to start Jan. 26, 2021, and will occur over the span of two weeks. The festival will feature readings of several new Appalachian plays as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions. Barter will also premiere its Black in Appalachia initiative during the festival with a reading of a new play written by a Black Appalachian playwright. For more information on the festival visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Trains
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, has reopened to the public. All visitors will be required to wear masks. The Carter Railroad Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome. A preregistration link is provided to encourage patrons to schedule a time to visit: https://tinyurl.com/y3ba5uto. The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign. For more information call (423) 439-6838.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
