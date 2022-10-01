Art

Suzanne Barrett Justis will hold a three-day wildlife painting workshop Oct. 7-9 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield St.) in downtown Kingsport. The cost of the "Birds and Botanicals" workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 15 people who sign up. For more information call 423-967-4040 or contact Justis at smbjustis@aol.com. You can also mail your registration check to Suzanne Barrett Justis, 110 E. Market St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Participants will complete two wildlife paintings of different bird species in the class, each with a corresponding botanical. Justis will demonstrate the painting process as participants paint along. On Friday evening, Justis will host a "mixer" at her downtown art studio where participants will get to mingle, see the art studio and gallery, and relax. Light snacks and wine will be available. For more information about the workshop visit https://bit.ly/3RSvfvM.

