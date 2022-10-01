Art
Suzanne Barrett Justis will hold a three-day wildlife painting workshop Oct. 7-9 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield St.) in downtown Kingsport. The cost of the "Birds and Botanicals" workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 15 people who sign up. For more information call 423-967-4040 or contact Justis at smbjustis@aol.com. You can also mail your registration check to Suzanne Barrett Justis, 110 E. Market St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Participants will complete two wildlife paintings of different bird species in the class, each with a corresponding botanical. Justis will demonstrate the painting process as participants paint along. On Friday evening, Justis will host a "mixer" at her downtown art studio where participants will get to mingle, see the art studio and gallery, and relax. Light snacks and wine will be available. For more information about the workshop visit https://bit.ly/3RSvfvM.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Collectibles
Tri-Cities Vinyl Collectors Shows will be held Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors.
Concerts
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox will bring its jazzy vintage covers to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts’ Grand Hall Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
The Civic Chorale, under direction of Dr. Rodney Caldwell, will present its first concert of the 2022-2023 season on Oct. 16. The concert, titled “Selections from Choral Masterworks,” will feature choral movements from some of the major monuments of choral repertoire and will close with the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. The concert will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, beginning at 3 p.m. While the concert is free, donations are appreciated. For more information visit www.thecivicchorale.org.
The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center will host Scythian and Tuatha Dea Oct. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Bring your lawn chairs to set up next to the bonfire. Parking is located next to the venue. Early bird tickets (purchased by Oct. 10) are $20 per person. After Oct. 20, tickets will be $25 per person. Anyone under 18 will be admitted free. Food and drinks will be available. Visit eventbrite to purchase tickets or call 276-492-2400.
Chart-topping, all-male a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, famous for such hits as “Mr. Bojangles” and albums like “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Farmers market
With sponsorship from Eastman, the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council has launched Farmacy Fit, a farmers market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Everyone is welcome to participate Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9-11 a.m. through the end of October. Participants will sign in upon arrival at the Farmers Market and walk a one-mile walking route at their own pace. At the completion of the route, participants will receive $4 in tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors.
Festivals
Blue Highway Fest is coming this fall to Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Oct. 7-8. Blue Highway Fest will kick off at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 with a special event at Mountain Empire Community College featuring internationally acclaimed guitarist Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. Blue Highway Fest will feature the Sam Bush Band, Blue Highway, Sierra Hull, Dan Tyminski, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Travelin’ McCourys, Balsam Range, Seldom Scene, Ralph Stanley II, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Beth Snapp, and Ed Snodderly. To purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-highway-fest-tickets-274674497817
The annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival will be held Oct. 15 beginning at 10 a.m. with a parade. The festival will continue until 4 p.m. on the Shady Valley Elementary School grounds and will feature live music as well as various food, craft, clothing and other vendors, kids entertainment and indoor activities such as arrowheads and quilt displays. The festival will go on rain or shine.
Gardening
The Gardening Seminar Series continues Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton with a program on fall gardens, prepping for winter, plus pruning tips for blackberries, raspberries, fruit trees, blueberries, strawberries and late vegetables. The free program is sponsored by Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and will be presented by Ben Hunter.
Heritage
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host James Morgan speaking on the Battle of Ball’s Bluff Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Holiday
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a Tuesday morning walking group. Meet in the library parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. through October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. For more information call 423-224-2539.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park is offering Kayak Stargazing Programs from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 6 and 13. Join park staff in the middle of the reservoir for a guided hike through the night sky. The cost is $5 per person for non-members. Participants are required to bring their own kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard and paddling equipment, along with a Type III personal flotation device. You will also be allowed some time to paddle around the lake as you wait for the sky to darken. To register for one of the programs visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” button on the main page. From there, click on the “Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium” link and select Kayak Stargazing. For more information about Bays Mountain Park visit www.baysmountain.com.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Swim
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a Doggie Splash Bash Oct. 8. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riverview Splash Pad (1101 Martin Luther King Blvd). Dogs will be able to run and play off leash, and all dogs are welcome to attend. The event is free. Dogs must have a current rabies vaccination. For more information contact Renee Ensor at 423-229-2489.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's outdoor lap pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October.
Theater
"Young Frankenstein" will be presented by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Oct. 7-23. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, and $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night starting through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.