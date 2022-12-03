Birding
Birding Kingsport, a chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, will hold its annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 16. Members as well as non-members are invited to participate. No experience is needed. If interested, please call 423-245-8219 for more details.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
Symphony of the Mountains will host “By the Fireside” Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Symphony of the Mountains will be joined by Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir, Voices of the Mountains and Santa to perform classic and contemporary holiday favorites. Admission is $35 for adults and free for children and students. For tickets or more information go to symphonytix.com or call 423-392-8423.
Judah & the Lion will perform at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Happy Christmas Tour with the Becky Buller Band and Nu-Blu will be Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon, Virginia. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Call 276-492-2400.
The Civic Chorale will present its annual seasonal concert Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.
The Tusculum University Community Band will present a free Christmas concert Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Holiday
Allandale Mansion Christmas tours will take place Dec. 4 from 1-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and are priced as follows: Ages 12 and up, $3; children 6-12, $1; and children under 6, free. The Christmas tours are self-guided and normally take around 30 minutes to an hour. The mansion will have people on hand throughout the house to answer any questions about Allandale and its history. Santa will pay the mansion a visit from 2-4 p.m. Call 423-229-9422.
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is holding its annual Christmas tours. Visit the home that hosted Tennessee's first frontier families and learn about the Christmas Traditions of 1791. Daylight Christmas tours are currently underway, with limited tickets available. Tickets must be purchased in advance on our website or by phone in order to attend. Candlelight Christmas tours will take place Dec. 9-10. Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Call 423-538-7396.
Jonesborough will host its annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Musical Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded to four entries. To register go to jonesboroughtn.org. Entry deadline is Dec. 6. For more information call Rachel Conger at 423-791-3869.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present “Tea with Mrs. Claus” Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. A proper tea will be served, and Mrs. Claus will read classic Christmas stories and lead guests in singing traditional Christmas carols. A fee of $20 covers one adult and one child (under the age of 12). Additional children will be $5 each. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are required. Call 276-523-1322.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will host Santa Claus Dec. 17 from 3-6 p.m. Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose located outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take their picture with him. Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present the 27th annual Festival of Trees through Dec. 31. Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees during regular museum hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There will also be special “night viewings” from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. Regular admission rates apply: Adults $5, children 6-12 $3, and under 6 free. For more information call 276-523-1322.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Light Up the Night — New Year's Hike on Jan. 1 at midnight and and Winter Garden Seminar — Wild Edibles and Medicinals on Jan. 21. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" Dec. 9-18. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre will present “Scrinch: The Musical,” a Victorian steampunk Christmas musical, through Dec. 18. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children 5 and under. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcomed. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present "Elf The Musical" through Dec. 18. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 506 State St. in the ARTspace Theatre. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. Tickets are on sale at theatrebristol.org.
Barter Theatre will present "It’s A Wonderful Life" through Dec. 28 and "Over the River and Through the Woods" through Dec. 24. For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each visit: https://bartertheatre.com.
"Annie" will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
"Cats" will be presented March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
