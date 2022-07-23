Art

The Kingsport Senior Center will host its annual Summer Artisan Fair July 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day in the newly renovated first-floor atrium. Come browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking items, hand-sewn and crocheted items and more. Refreshments will be provided by Big As Biscuits and Burgers Food Truck and the Early Bird Coffee Company. Musical performances are planned by Renaissance Strings, Freda Karsnak on the piano, Ronny Porter and Crowe Hollerers. For more information call 423-765-9047.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video