Art
Ten members of the “Just Plein Nuts” outdoor painting group will exhibit their work from Jan. 3, 2021, to Feb. 8, 2021, in the main gallery at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Regional landscapes in oil, acrylic and watercolor will be on display and available for sale. No formal reception is planned for this exhibit due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, but paintings will be on view in the gallery under social distancing guidelines. The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. The gallery is located on the second floor of the building. Call (423) 246-1227 for more information.
The Gallery at Barr Photographics announces the holiday installment of the Corner Gallery’s 2020 exhibition series, with an exhibit of oil paintings titled “Joy Ride” by Bluff City artist Renee Ledford Pitts. “Joy Ride” will hang, and be offered for sale, through Jan. 31, 2021. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. Call (276) 628-1486 or visit http://barrphotographics.com for more information.
“Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music, 1972-1981” is now on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “Honky Tonk” is a collection of photographs taken by renowned photographer, filmmaker, teacher and author Henry Horenstein. Horenstein’s images capture performers like Dolly Parton, Doc Watson, Loretta Lynn and Del McCoury throughout their careers. “Honky Tonk” will be on display through March 28, 2021.
The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, is open to the public with a lineup of exhibitions and classes. Masks are required for all visitors age 10 and over, health permitting. To learn more about the class schedule or to register visit williamkingmuseum.org. For more information call (276) 628-5005.
Heritage
To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr. this year, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough invites the community to join them in a month-long service project and a virtual event on Jan. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. You can donate food to the JAMA Food Pantry then join an online stream on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page to see live readings from MLK’s speech, local Black history and singing. Drop off food items at the McKinney Center until Jan. 18 at noon. The annual “Peace Walk” will be replaced with a virtual event Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mckinneycenter to participate.
The Heritage Alliance’s latest exhibit, “Women’s Suffrage in Washington County,” is now on display in the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum in Jonesborough. Visit the exhibit now until the end of 2020. For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
Holiday
The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Jan. 2, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event costs $20 for cars Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. On select nights, visitors can take advantage of the Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi (fast pass), a $50 option that provides a shorter wait time when traffic lines get long. Proceeds benefit the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink is located at the BMS North Entrance and is open most nights through Jan. 10 and is available by advance registration. All skaters are required to wear masks. Admission to the ice rink is $12 per skater Monday through Thursday and $15 per skater Friday through Sunday. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so guests should review the schedule in advance by visiting the BMS website.
Jonesborough’s Celebration of Trees will be held through Dec. 27. The exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, which features six decorated live trees. At the center you can pick up a program that features a listing of more than 25 locations throughout the historic district where you can view over 30 decorated trees. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Call (423) 753-1010 for more information.
Jonesborough’s Gingerbread Village is on display in downtown storefront windows now through Christmas. Winners will receive prizes ranging from $100 to $500. Call (423) 753-1010 for information.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is celebrating Christmas with its traditional Christmas tours. A new daytime tour called “A Colonial Christmas” will feature a tour guide who will take you through the historic homestead during the day explaining the history of Christmas traditions that took place in East Tennessee. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Daytime tours will be available during the weekdays of December. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry. To purchase tickets call (423) 538-7396 or visit www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Looking for a way to connect with local gamers while stuck inside due to COVID? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild the Model City Murlocs! The group meets Saturdays in December from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Bored and stuck at home? The Kingsport Public Library invites you to try one of its Interactive Movie Night packs. Each pack contains an interactive script for the movie you select and the supplies needed for a fun movie night with friends or family. Packs are available as long as supplies last and are limited to one per household. Pick between “Polar Express,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Reserve your Movie Night pack at https://tinyurl.com/yysxo23u. You can pick it up at the Youth Services desk on the first floor of the library or via curbside pickup by calling the library at (423) 229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has installed a StoryWalk in Glen Bruce Park to encourage reading and outdoor activity for families in an interactive format. The library plans to change the stories quarterly, and new books will be announced on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary/.
Nature
Reedy Creek Bicycles is leading nighttime bike rides at Bays Mountain Park. Each ride begins at 6 p.m. and lasts one to two hours. There are no age or skill level restrictions for this free program. Please wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended. All riders should be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails. Ride dates are Dec. 22, Jan. 12 and 26, and Feb. 9 and 23. All dates are subject to weather and trail conditions. Call (423) 229-9447.
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has reopened the Nature Center, and park trails and the animal habitat area are open. Guests are requested to wear a mask when visiting the Nature Center. Nature programs are $3 per person or free for park members. Barge rides are $5 per person or free for park members. Tickets are available in the Nature Center. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present the Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for patrons. Social distancing is enforced with seating. For reservations call (423) 343-1766.
Barter Theatre has announced plans for its Christmas at the Moonlite programming. Barter will be transforming the historic Moonlite Drive-In into a winter wonderland as its presents two family-friendly Christmas classics, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the fun and heartwarming musical “Frosty.” Christmas at the Moonlite runs through Dec. 23. For tickets and more information visit bartertheatre.com. “A Christmas Carol” will also stream through Dec. 20. The free performance is sponsored by Pro-Art. Get your free streaming code and link to watch by emailing pro-art@uvawise.edu or by calling (276) 376-4520.
Theatre Bristol will air “A Christmas Carol” on radio station 89.5 WETS. Details will be announced at www.theatrebristol.org throughout December. The program will also be available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website at no charge, but donations of the value of a ticket or two are appreciated and needed. To donate online visit www.theatrebristol.org/donate or mail a check to 512 State, Bristol, TN 37620.
Barter Theatre will be holding its 21st annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights online. The event is scheduled to start Jan. 26, 2021, and will occur over the span of two weeks. The festival will feature readings of several new Appalachian plays as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions. Barter will also premiere its Black in Appalachia initiative during the festival with a reading of a new play written by a Black Appalachian playwright. For more information on the festival visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Trains
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building on the campus of East Tennessee State University, has reopened to the public. All visitors will be required to wear masks. The Carter Railroad Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome. A preregistration link is provided to encourage patrons to schedule a time to visit: https://tinyurl.com/y3ba5uto. The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign. For more information call (423) 439-6838.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the museum. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
