Art
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on Nov. 12 in the studio of the Kingsport Carousel (350 Clinchfield St). The class will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break for lunch (bring your own or eat downtown). The cost is $85, and the class is for participants ages 13 and up. All materials will be provided. Register online at www.engagekingsport.com or call 423-392-8414. Online sales will end 48 hours prior to the class.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues its 2022 Artisan Series with the November workshop “Evergreen Wreath Making.” The workshop will be held Nov. 14 and 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Register by calling 276-523-1322.
Auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold actions for "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the JRT Warehouse near Wetlands, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Park Road. For more information contact Tom Flagg at stagecraftaprimer@gmail.com.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold actions for "School of Rock" Nov. 19 and 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Bazaar
There will be a Community Christmas/Holiday Bazaar Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Kane Addition wing at the First Presbyterian Church, 274 Jones St., Gate City, Virginia. Shop from vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, candles, primitive crafts/décor/gifts, RADA knives, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Pampered Chef and more. Call 276-690-2275 or email tinamb@mounet.com for more information or vending opportunities.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Collectibles
Tri-Cities Vinyl Collectors Show will be held Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors.
Concerts
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host a Thanksgiving meal and concert by Tennessee Backroads Nov. 5 (Meal at 4 p.m.; music from 5-6:30 p.m.) For more information call 276-466-0026. Door prizes will be given away.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, famous for such hits as “Mr. Bojangles” and albums like “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Judah & the Lion will perform at the East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Crafts
The Ladies Fellowship of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, Bloomingdale, will have a craft and bake sale Nov. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, seasonal items, baked goods, hot dogs and more will be available.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Holiday
The 43th annual Christmas Connection will be held in the main convention hall at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11-12. This artisan and craft fair will feature unique gifts including country crafts, home décor, fine wood and leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery, baked goods and more. Local food trucks will be set up outside the convention center. Admission is free. For more information visit www.engagekingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Singles
Single Vision single adult ministry will host a potluck meal Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. You may wear a Halloween costume if you want. Following the meal, the group will play Halloween Bingo and announce the winners of the costume contest. Bring a food item to share with a serving utensil and bring an inexpensive wrapped gift as a Bingo prize. Tea, coffee and water will be provided. No reservations required. Enter the church through the door behind Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home marked “Single Vision Enter Here.”
Theater
The final showtime for LampLight Theatre's Mortality Room production, “The Cry of the Damned,” is Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Due to its true-to-life situations and scary images, this show is rated PG-13. The show’s seating is general admission at $12. For more information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766.
Swiss theater troupe Mummenschanz will perform Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, Virginia. Tickets are $15 at the door, with all children and students admitted free. For more information visit proartva.org or call the office at 276-376-4520.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
