Art
The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks.
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1t Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Boating
The Tri-Cities Boating Club will offer an eight-week sailing class on Lake Watauga. Classes will be held Monday evenings between June 27 and Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. until dusk. Classes will take place at The Sail Dock at Lakeshore Marina on Watauga Lake. Cost is $125 per student. A textbook and final qualification exam are included in the cost. This course will include both a classroom and an on-water component. To register contact Steve Brumit at 423-737-9922 or swbrumit@gmail.com.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Collectibles
Tri-Cities Vinyl Collectors Shows will be held Aug. 28 and Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors.
Concerts
The Civic Chorale will present its first post-pandemic concert on May 22 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. The concert, titled “Return and Renewal,” will feature several new pieces as well as some familiar favorites. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For more information visit www.thecivicchorale.org.
"ABBA – The Concert" featuring an ABBA tribute band will be held June 11 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org. For more information visit abbatheconcert.com.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7-9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event open to the public.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
Family-friendly comedian Brian Regan will perform at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts June 9 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Festivals
The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival May 28 at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will feature performances by Crystal Gayle and Dave Eggar. In addition to the featured Main Stage performances, “Gathering in the Gap” will include an annual songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, a children’s area, and the “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. Antique, food and craft vendors will also be on hand. For more information and a full schedule of events visit the festival website at www.gatheringinthegap.org or call 276-523-1322.
The Taste of Tennessee festival takes place June 18 in downtown Jonesborough from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taste of Tennessee is a daylong celebration of Appalachian food and foodways, highlighting the history and culture surrounding the region’s cuisine. In addition to highlighting the work of local chefs, farmers, historians and food experts, this celebration also serves as a fundraiser for The Heritage Alliance and will benefit local hunger-fighting initiatives. Vendor forms, food truck forms, sponsorship forms, speaker series tickets and “Take the Cake” contest forms can all be found on the Taste of Tennessee page at heritageall.org. Learn more and purchase tickets at heritageall.org or via Heritage Alliance on Facebook.
The 2022 Jonesborough Days Festival will be held July 2-3. This event includes family activities, live music, handmade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks. Admission to the festival is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 and noon to 10 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on July 3 to wrap up the celebration.
Fundraiser
Register now to join runners taking off on June 11 at 9 a.m. at Sugar Hollow Park for Runnin’ For A Young’un, a 5K benefitting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire. All ages are welcome to register and come out and support the after-school children’s program at this fun run/walk. The registration fee of $25 pre-registration and $30 day of, includes a T-shirt, hydration stations on course, post-race refreshments, and post-race awards. Proceeds will support and enhance programming for the after-school and summer school programs offered to local youth by Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire. Visit runtricities.org to register. For more information contact the club at 276-669-8932.
Gardening
Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will encourage us to “Jazz Up Garden Life With Sedges" on May 19 at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road Johnson City. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free and the public is invited. No registration is needed. For more information email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Heritage
History Happy Hour will host William Isom with Black in Appalachia on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chester Inn Museum, located at 116 W. Main St. in Jonesborough. Isom will talk about "Enslavement to National Emancipation: Black Data from Washington County, Tennessee 1860 – 1870.” The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., and participants can join in person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The event will take place in the Chester Inn’s board room, located in the back addition of the building. The program is free and open to the public.
The Heritage Alliance will host “Picnicking with History” on May 21 at the Embree House Historic Farm in Telford. This event will include a tour of three historic homes and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the grounds. Tickets include the tour, a tasty treat at each of the houses, and a boxed picnic lunch from Main Street Café. Tickets are $30 per person. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call 423-753-1010.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough has kicked off its 2022 season with a new exhibit. The museum has partnered with the Cedar Grove Foundation to share stories from the Cedar Grove community, which was founded by formerly enslaved and free African Americans in Elizabethton. The exhibit will be on display through July 1. There is no admission price for the Chester Inn Museum, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site has transitioned to its spring hours of operation. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Library fun
Interested in WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade but don't have any friends playing? Looking for a way to connect with local gamers while social distancing? Join the Kingsport Public Library's WoW Classic Social Guild: the Model City Murlocs! Meeting Saturdays in May from 8-10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Join the Kingsport Public Library for a Walking Dead Trivia Night on May 17 at 6 p.m. in the library's auditorium. This is an indoor event. Masks are recommended.
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a Tuesday morning walking group. Meet in the library parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. through October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. For more information call 423-224-2539.
Teen Origami Night will be held May 23 at the Jonesborough Library and May 24 at the Gray Library. Time is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn to fold paper to create all sorts of designs and useful objects! All supplies, as well as snacks and drinks, will be provided. Sixth- through 12th-graders are welcome to attend. This program is free, and registration is required to be guaranteed a spot. To register call 753-1800 or email aanderson@wclibrarytn.org.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Singles
Single Vision meets Mondays at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport. This week's program, which starts at 6:30 p.m, is dinner and music with Mike Crumley, organist for New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Dinner is rotisserie chicken quarters, potato salad, baked beans, bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $7. Reservations are needed by 8 a.m. Monday. Call the reservation recording line at 423-224-1502. The program begins at 7:15 p.m. No reservations are needed for the program only.
Swim
The Kingsport Aquatic Center has opened the outdoor water park, and season passes for the 2022 summer season are on sale now. The outdoor water park will only be open on the weekends until after Memorial Day weekend. Beginning May 30, the park will be open during its normal days and hours. The outdoor water park will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of July, then weekends only in August. The outdoor lap pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October. Individual season passes and memberships can be purchased on swimkingsport.com or in person at the KAC front desk.
Wetlands Water Park will open for the 2022 season May 28. Wetlands is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are on sale and may be purchased online at wetlandsjonesborough.com or by calling 423-753-1553. A season pass gives attendees access to the water park for the entirety of the season as well as discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events. Season passes are $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for children (4-12 years) and seniors (55 and older), and free for 3 years and younger.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” May 15 at 3 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance. Regular show admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
"Sister Act" will be performed on the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre stage through June 5. Tickets are $17 general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
“Damascus Road” will be presented for three consecutive weeks May 27 through June 12 at LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour before the show. For reservations or more information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
"We Did It Together," the new original StoryTown community play, will have its premiere at the McKinney Center in Jonesborough June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or online at Jonesborough.com/tickets. General admission tickets are $17, and senior/student tickets are $13. There are also group rates of $13. Dates and times for the production are June 3 at 7:30 p.m. June 4 at 2 and 7:30 p.m, June 5 at 2 p.m., June 10 at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and June 12 at 2 p.m.
Trains
A Dinner on the Diners event will be held June 25 in Jonesborough. Dinner will be served in a vintage dining car, followed by stories from an authentic railroad storyteller and train songs. The dining cars will be in the rail yard on static display and will not move. Dinner will be served at 5p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Diners may choose a table for two or four. You must pick a seating time and an entrée option when purchasing tickets. All patrons will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., and be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge. Tickets are $56 per person and are available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., or by calling 423-753-1010. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.jonesboroughtn.org.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project has returned its fully detailed representation of the Santa Train to the Lynn View Community Center where it already operates six rooms of model train layouts including a sanitized kids room with "hands on" activities for all ages. The group hosts birthday parties and has an open house every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with guided instruction. Work days are the first and third Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information check the group's Facebook page or email kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or call 423-502-5359.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will is hosting the exhibit “Good Morning, America, How Are Ya?: Railroad Americana, A Pop Culture Phenomenon” featuring pop culture artifacts from multiple decades. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through August. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
