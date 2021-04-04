Art
The Kingsport Art Guild will host the 55th Appalachian Art Show April 5 through May 17 in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
Ballet
The Kingsport Ballet will stage the ballet classic “Coppelia” April 16-17 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. The plan is for audiences to attend the ballet in person in limited numbers as well as virtually. For information on buying tickets visit https://ballet2017.wpengine.com or call (423) 378-3967.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel has reopened to the public with limited hours and limited capacity. The carousel will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. The carousel will close between 2:30 and 3 p.m. for cleaning. Guests should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Guests will enter on the farmers market side or Food City side of the building and will exit through Carousel Park.
Collectibles
Vinyl Collectors Show will be held May 23 and Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Masks are required of all customers and vendors. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more.
Easter
LampLight Theatre will present the Easter musical “More Than Just a Man” through April 11. Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Fundraiser
A barbecue dinner fundraiser for Paws in Blue will be held in Jonesborough on April 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center. This fundraiser will help the Jonesborough Police Department obtain and support their police K-9s. Dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m., and on the menu will be barbecue, cole slaw and beans provided by Main Street Café and Catering, with iced tea and kids meals provided by Chick-fil-A, and all desserts provided by local bakeries. DJ Michael Hawkins will be providing entertainment, with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a special meet and greet with canine officers during the event. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children (12 and under) in advance and will be $25 for adults and $12 for children at the door. A table for six or fewer, with dinner, can be purchased in advance for $120. Advanced tickets are on sale now at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. Donations can also be made by visiting jonesboroughtn.org/government/make-a-donation or by calling (423) 753-1010.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance will offer a history-themed team trivia challenge on April 22 at 7 p.m. Teams of up to six people can register for this virtual trivia experience up until the evening of the event, which will last approximately one to two hours. Joe Spiker and Megan Cullen Tewell will host the event via Zoom, tallying points and awarding prizes to the winners. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Cost is $5 per team, although additional donations are appreciated. You can sign your team up at Heritageall.org. Follow the organization on Facebook for more information.
The Chester Inn Museum’s award-winning series History Happy Hour is returning for a fifth year. Presentations are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from March through November. On April 15, Dr. Robert Turpin with Lees-McRae College will speak on “Black Cyclists in the United States, 1880-1910.” For more information visit www.heritageall.org.
Festivals
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival will be held Sept. 10-12 featuring headliners Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke. To view the full lineup and purchase tickets visit http://bristolrhythm2021.com.
The 2021 TriPride Parade and Festival will be held in downtown Bristol — in both Tennessee and Virginia — on Oct. 16. The parade will go down State Street and culminate with the festival held in Cumberland Square Park in Virginia. Organizers said if COVID-19 is still an active health concern in October, the parade and festival will be postponed. TriPride is accepting volunteer applications, sponsorships, and parade and festival exhibitor applications at tripridetn.org/pride2021.
Library fun
Interested in World of Warcraft Classic but don’t have any friends playing? Looking for a way to connect with local gamers while stuck inside due to COVID? Join the Kingsport Public Library’s WoW Classic Social Guild the Model City Murlocs. The group will meet every Saturday in April from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library will host Online Game Night on April 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.! Hop on the KPL’s Discord server to chat while playing digital board games on Board Game Arena. This month’s games are Saboteur and Love Letter. For more information visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library will host Behind the Book with a virtual author talk featuring Dr. Kellie D. Brown on April 8 at 7 p.m. on Google Meet. The book discussed will be “The Sound of Hope: Music as Solace, Resistance, and Salvation During the Holocaust and World War II.” A link to the Google Meeting is available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Nature
Johnson City Parks and Recreation is offering bluebell wildflower hikes. Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of naturalized bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee, and they only bloom for a short time. The bluebells will be the centerpiece of slow-paced strolls around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy other park features. The wildflower hikes are scheduled April 5 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and April 6 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The hikes are free, and no registration is necessary. All ages are welcome. Meet at the Winged Deer Park disc golf parking lot (off Carroll Creek Road). For more information call 423-283-5821.
Natural Tunnel State Park will host spring bird walks at 9 a.m. on April 10 and May 1, 8 and 22. Join volunteer Randy Smith for an easy guided bird walk. Binoculars and field guides will not be available due to COVID restrictions, so guests are encouraged to bring their own. The hike will take place on the Birding and Wildlife Trail, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at the Blockhouse Parking Lot. Free
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is celebrating 50 years of family fun and adventure in 2021. The park is hosting Kids at Bays on April 24 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, games, door prizes and more. Plus, kids can help celebrate the wolves’ birthday by making cards and decorating cupcakes. All activities are free with park admission. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.
Scavenger hunt
Fifteen bronze animal sculptures have been installed in various locations throughout downtown Johnson City. Clues for the “Wildabout Walkabout” scavenger hunt are available at various downtown businesses and through curbside pickup at the Johnson City Public Library. The clues may also be accessed on the Downtown Johnson City website at www.downtownjc.com/wildabout. The sculptures are located around the Johnson City Public Library, in and around King Commons, and along Main and Market streets.
Summer camp
Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray is now enrolling campers for summer. Campers ages 6-12 will enjoy a week of art activities and science experiments. Camp fees include activity and experiment supplies, outdoor play, and exploration time in the exhibit spaces, plus a Hands On! T-shirt. Camps will be all day — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dates are June 21-25, July 12-16, and July 26-30. Early registration is recommended, as spaces are very limited this year. Registrations more than two weeks in advance will receive a $25 early-bird discount. Cost is $250 for members and $275 for non-members. Register at https://visithandson.org/summer-camp/ or call (423) 434-4263.
Symphony
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater April 17 at 7:30 p.m., with a second performance especially for children at 3 p.m. The concerts will present unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and
Stephen Hawking. Both performances are suitable for children, but the afternoon performance is abridged to be 45 minutes long for younger children. Tickets are $25 for adults. Children and students are admitted free, but tickets must be reserved beforehand due to COVID-19 requirements. Attendees must be masked, and parties will be seated at least 6 feet apart. To purchase tickets or for more information call (423) 392-8423.
Theater
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will share “The Commedia Tales of King Arthur” virtually and during two live outdoor performances at the Gazebo at Mill Springs Park. The outdoor shows will be held April 11 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Seats are limited. To purchase advance tickets visit www.jonesboroughtheatre.com. You can buy tickets at the event, but only if space is available. Only cash can be accepted at the live shows. The virtual event airs from 7 p.m. April 23 through 11:45 p.m. on April 25. The ticketing link is on the JRT website and Facebook page.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present “A Trip Down Memory Lane” April 26 at the Moonlite Theater in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Please order online at www.bartertheatre.com or call the box office at (276) 628-3991. Patrons can also order a “Moonlite Munchies” snack (gluten and allergy free) by calling (276) 628-3991. For
more information visit www.bartertheatre.com.
Trains
On May 16, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its spring excursion — a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the mountains and countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City to the Nantahala Gorge. Passengers may choose seating in either tourist coach class or open coach class. All cars have restrooms. Prices are $94 for adults and $75 for children. Meal options are available. Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered online by credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org.
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum has debuted its newest exhibit, “As Fast as Birds Can Fly: The ET & WNC (Tweetsie) Railroad.” The exhibit will include several artifacts from the ET & WNC’s storied history as well as photographs. The museum is located at 110 S 2nd Ave., is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information call (423) 753-1010.
