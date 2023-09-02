Art
Amateur photographers and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will showcase the natural beauty of Bristol’s largest park during the 17th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend, set for Oct. 7-8. The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages, including children and teens. All entries will be displayed online during the month following Wildlife Weekend, and prints of all prize-winning entries will be displayed at The Nature Center. This year’s contest will be conducted entirely online. The deadline for submitting photographs is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org or by email request at photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 584 Lebanon Road, Colonial Heights. The program will be "Birding the Lower Rio Grande Valley" given by Chuck Estes. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information go to birdingkingsport.org.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Harlan County Grass will perform at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, Sept. 2 from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 276-466-0026.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present "Saturday Night Fever" Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band will perform Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. To purchase visit www.gaither.com.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Blue October will perform at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The platinum-certified alternative quartet from Houston features Justin Furstenfeld, Jeremy Furstenfeld, Ryan Delahoussaye and Matt Noveskey. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Comedy
Rodney Carrington will be featured at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Dance
The Kingsport Senior Center will host a Hoedown Celebration Sept. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The event is for seniors age 50 and older and will feature music and barbecue. For cost information and to register, visit the front office of the Kingsport Senior Center or visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society holds dances at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Farm to table
The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council will host its annual farm to table dinner, Appalachian Fusion, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. at Serenity Knoll Farm & Cooking School in Jonesborough. For ticket information visit arcd.org/appfusion.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Fundraiser
The GFWC Erwin Monday Club will host a barbecue dinner Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinchfield Senior Adult Center. Tickets are available from club members or by calling 423-741-4806, 423-742-0397 or 831-521-8757. They can also be purchased at the door as long as the food lasts.
Heritage
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host Scott Mingus speaking on “The Lincoln Funeral Train” Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. This presentation is open to the public.
Unicoi County Heritage Museum has a collection of Blue Ridge Pottery, Cash Pottery, History and War Rooms, Greasy Cove Schoolhouse and other displays in the former superintendent’s home, 527 Federal Hatchery Road, Erwin. Hours are 1-5 p.m. May through the first week in October then weekends in October. For more information call 423-743-9449.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
The Washington County-Jonesborough Library will host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This new program is free and open to all. Performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. All ages welcome. For more information visit wclibrarytn.org or call 423-753-1800.
Planetarium
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe” is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through Dec. 31. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For show times visit https://www.baysmountain.com/planetarium/.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. Storyteller Adam Booth will perform Sept. 5-9. To purchase tickets visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting a two-day Drool Party Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. Dogs of all breeds and sizes are invited to come down and enjoy an afternoon of running, jumping and playing in the toddler play area of the outdoor water park. Admission is $5 per dog and free to owners. Limit one dog per person, and the dogs' handler must be over 18 and bring leashes with them. Your dogs must be up to date on all vaccines, and vaccination records are required to register. Dog-related vendors will be on hand, and food trucks will be parked in the parking lot for guests to enjoy. To register visit https://bit.ly/3P2HNBD.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open weekends only in September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad will remain open for the summer season until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Music Man" now through Sept. 17. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will debut "The Mockingbird Sings" on its ARTspace stage Sept. 7-11. Tickets are on sale now for this limited engagement staged reading and live music presentation at www.theatrebristol.org/tickets.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
Clinchfield Railroad Museum in Erwin is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open seven days a week from 1-5 p.m. May to October for viewing a collection of one-of-a-kind Clinchfield Railroad artifacts. The museum is located at 527 Federal Hatchery Road. Call 423-743-9449 or 423-743-8923 for more information.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a steam train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Sept. 16. Participants will enjoy the beauty of Western North Carolina while riding the rails behind a steam engine in vintage passenger railroad cars. To sign up for the excursion visit www.wataugavalleynrhs.org.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Yoga
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is offering Yoga for Moms. The class will take place every Tuesday from Sept. 5 through Oct. 10 at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex. The hour-long classes start at 1:30 p.m. and cost $5 per class. The class is designed for participants of all levels. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3OG3INH.
