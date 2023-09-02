Art

Amateur photographers and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will showcase the natural beauty of Bristol’s largest park during the 17th annual Wildlife Weekend Photography Contest and Show held in conjunction with Wildlife Weekend, set for Oct. 7-8. The contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages, including children and teens. All entries will be displayed online during the month following Wildlife Weekend, and prints of all prize-winning entries will be displayed at The Nature Center. This year’s contest will be conducted entirely online. The deadline for submitting photographs is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complete rules and instructions for submitting entries are available on the Friends website, www.friendsofsteelecreek.org or by email request at photos@friendsofsteelecreek.org.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you