Auditions

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock"  Nov. 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you