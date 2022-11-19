Auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
Symphony of the Mountains will host “By the Fireside” Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Symphony of the Mountains will be joined by Academy of Strings, Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, Mountain Mission School Choir, Voices of the Mountains and Santa to perform classic and contemporary holiday favorites. Admission is $35 for adults and free for children and students. For tickets or more information go to symphonytix.com or call 423-392-8423.
Judah & the Lion will perform at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Grammy winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his Christmas tour this holiday season with special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Smith will perform Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call 423-439-2787.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Holiday
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will kick off the holiday season with "Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World" on Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be served between 6-7 p.m. The singalong will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Attendees will take home a one-of-a-kind, handmade ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center. Tickets are available online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre Christmas Cabaret runs Dec. 1-3. JRT singers and dancers will present Christmas songs from every style and era accompanied by the JRT band. To buy tickets visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or call 423-753-1010. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
LampLight Theater will host Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch Dec. 3 from 9-10 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be food, crafts, a coloring contest, a visit with Santa and the Grinch, and a photo. Cost is $30 for the first child (1-12), $20 for additional child, and $10 for adults (13 and up). Additional photos are $10. Limited seating. Call 423-343-1766 to reserve your seats.
Exchange Place will host its annual Christmas in the Country celebration Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the living history farm, located at 4812 Orebank Road. This is the final public event of the year scheduled at the historic site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12. For more information call 423-288-6071.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present Visions of Christmas: 1861 on Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Please call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1861 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City.
Jonesborough will host its annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Musical Christmas.” Cash prizes will be awarded to four entries. To register go to jonesboroughtn.org. Entry deadline is Dec. 6. For more information call Rachel Conger at 423-791-3869.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will host Santa Claus Dec. 17 from 3-6 p.m. Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose located outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and take their picture with him. Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. For more information call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present the 27th annual Festival of Trees through Dec. 31. Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees during regular museum hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There will also be special “night viewings” from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26, and on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. Regular admission rates apply: Adults $5, children 6-12 $3, and under 6 free. For more information call 276-523-1322.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park’s is hosting StarWatch, an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories. The sessions are held in the observatories each Saturday night in November. If there is inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky will be held in the planetarium theater. This is a free event and does not require registration. StarWatch is hosted by the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club and Bays Mountain Planetarium. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Winter Tree Keys on Dec. 1 and Winter Garden Seminar — Wild Edibles and Medicinals on Jan. 21. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. For reservations call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol and the Paramount Center for the Arts will present "Elf The Musical" Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 518 State St. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. Tickets are on sale at paramountbristol.org/event/elf/!
The musical “Company” will be performed at Tusculum University Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for guests 14 and older. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3NfBYyn.
The Barter Players will perform “Frosty” Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia; Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia; and Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap, Virginia. General admission adult tickets are $15 at the door, and all children and students are free to attend. Patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org.
Barter Theatre will present "It’s A Wonderful Life" through Dec. 28 and "Over the River and Through the Woods" through Dec. 24. For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more detail on each visit: https://bartertheatre.com.
"Annie" will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
"Cats" will be presented March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center. A 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of The Santa Train. There is a work day every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April 2023. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
