Art
“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks.
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1t Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. A public reception will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Boating
The Tri-Cities Boating Club will offer an eight-week sailing class on Lake Watauga. Classes will be held Monday evenings between June 27 and Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. until dusk. Classes will take place at The Sail Dock at Lakeshore Marina on Watauga Lake. Cost is $125 per student. A textbook and final qualification exam are included in the cost. This course will include both a classroom and an on-water component. To register contact Steve Brumit at 423-737-9922 or swbrumit@gmail.com.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Collectibles
Tri-Cities Vinyl Collectors Shows will be held Aug. 28 and Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City. Admission is $2. Come shop for rare vinyl LPs and 45s, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia, and more. Masks are recommended for all customers and vendors.
Concerts
The Friday Lunchtime Live concerts are back in Kingsport's Glen Bruce Park this summer. The live performances will take place at noon at the park through July 15 and feature local musicians, singers and bands and a variety of food trucks. Concerts will feature Southern Cities Band, the Kingsport Community Band, East Tennessee Cello Choir, Sarah Beth Bledsoe Lovell, Vespers, Florencia and the Feeling, and the ETSU Pride Bluegrass Band. For more information visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call the library at 423-224-2539.
The Pinnacle Summer Concert Series has begun. Each concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public for family-friendly fun while dining. The summer concert series offers entertainment for shoppers and those dining in the Plaza at The Pinnace. The free concerts will be held each Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend.
Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater will host Music in the Mountains, Pickin' in the Park from 2-4 p.m. on June 26 and July 31.
Winged Deer Park has begun its Lakeside Concert Series. The free concerts will be held from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 28 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre, 199 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City. There will be no concert on June 30.
Singer-songwriter Amy Grant will perform at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit https://etsutickets.com/martincenter/Online/default.asp or call 423-439-2787.
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson is back on the road with his 2022 U.S. Summer Tour with his former bandmates, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. They will perform Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit https://etsutickets.com/martincenter/Online/default.asp or call 423-439-2787.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7-9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event open to the public.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to Serenity Knoll Farm for the summer. Serenity Knoll is an outdoor venue with a covered pavilion located at 542 Bacon Branch Road, Jonesborough. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught.
Farmers market
Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Copies of each chef’s recipe will be available at the demo and online, and free samples are also available at each demo. The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June and July at the Kingsport Farmers Market. There will be no event on July 2 due to the holiday weekend.
With sponsorship from Eastman, the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council has launched Farmacy Fit, a farmers market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Everyone is welcome to participate Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9-11 a.m. through the end of October. Participants will sign in upon arrival at the Farmers Market and walk a one-mile walking route at their own pace. At the completion of the route, participants will receive $4 in tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors.
Heritage
Exchange Place will host Heritage Sunday June 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. All proceeds will go toward the care of the resident animals, plus the continued restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport. For more information call 423-288-6071.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough has kicked off its 2022 season with a new exhibit. The museum has partnered with the Cedar Grove Foundation to share stories from the Cedar Grove community, which was founded by formerly enslaved and free African Americans in Elizabethton. The exhibit will be on display through July 1. There is no admission price for the Chester Inn Museum, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor. History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum.
The Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park is open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The Blockhouse was built in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River by John Anderson. Tour a replica of the Anderson Blockhouse as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk. Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead are offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call 423-638-3551.
Independence Day
Liberty Celebration 2022 is an upbeat patriotic musical performance celebrating Independence Day and our nation’s freedom in a family atmosphere with emphases on the values of God and country. All military and first responders will receive free admission at the door. No ticket necessary. Admission for 12 and under is also free. Tickets for those over 12 are $5. Event profits will be received by the TriCities Military Advisory Council. Liberty Celebration will be held at Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, June 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. For more information call 423-765-1095 or visit www.libertycelebration.com.
The 35th annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will return to the grounds of Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City on July 3. The evening’s festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with food service, craft booths and children’s games. The first musical act of the night, Restless Road, will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Adam Doleac at 7 p.m. and Tim Dugger at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:55 p.m.
The 2022 Jonesborough Days Festival will be held July 2-3. This event includes family activities, live music, handmade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks. Admission to the festival is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 and noon to 10 p.m. on July 3. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on July 3 to wrap up the celebration.
Library fun
Registration is open for the Teen Summer Reading Program at the Jonesborough and Gray libraries. All rising 6th-12th graders are welcome to participate in this free program. Weekly programs will meet on Tuesdays at Jonesborough and Wednesdays at Gray at 3 p.m. Other programs will be held on some evenings and Saturdays. Register online, submit reading logs, and get a full calendar at https://wclibrarytn.beanstack.org/ or at the Jonesborough or Gray libraries.
Appalachian poet Pauletta Hansel will visit the Kingsport Public Library June 23 at 12:30 p.m. for an author talk/reading. Hansel is the author of nine poetry collections including "Heartbreak Tree." Copies of "Heartbreak Tree" and other books will be available for sale and signing. Hansel will also donate several of her books to the Kingsport Library.
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a Tuesday morning walking group. Meet in the library parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. through October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. For more information call 423-224-2539.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Tesla Experience Shows are offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Paleo Tours are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Swim
The Kingsport Splash Pad, 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, is now open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. every day during the summer.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center has opened the outdoor water park, and season passes for the 2022 summer season are on sale now. The outdoor water park will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of July, then weekends only in August. The outdoor lap pool will be open every day — weather permitting — through the end of October. Individual season passes and memberships can be purchased on swimkingsport.com or in person at the KAC front desk.
Wetlands Water Park has opened for the 2022 season. Wetlands is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are on sale and may be purchased online at wetlandsjonesborough.com or by calling 423-753-1553. A season pass gives attendees access to the water park for the entirety of the season as well as discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events. Season passes are $80 for adults (13-54 years), $60 for children (4-12 years) and seniors (55 and older), and free for 3 years and younger.
Trains
A Dinner on the Diners event will be held June 25 in Jonesborough. Dinner will be served in a vintage dining car, followed by stories from an authentic railroad storyteller and train songs. The dining cars will be in the rail yard on static display and will not move. Dinner will be served at 5p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Diners may choose a table for two or four. You must pick a seating time and an entrée option when purchasing tickets. All patrons will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, 307 E. Main St., and be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge. Tickets are $56 per person and are available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St., or by calling 423-753-1010. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.jonesboroughtn.org.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project has returned its fully detailed representation of the Santa Train to the Lynn View Community Center where it already operates six rooms of model train layouts including a sanitized kids room with "hands on" activities for all ages. The group hosts birthday parties and has an open house every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with guided instruction. Work days are the first and third Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information check the group's Facebook page or email kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or call 423-502-5359.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will is hosting the exhibit “Good Morning, America, How Are Ya?: Railroad Americana, A Pop Culture Phenomenon” featuring pop culture artifacts from multiple decades. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through August. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
